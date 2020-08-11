LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker are expecting their second child together, a baby boy, any day now. Since social distancing is still being enforced, the couple found a creative way to host their baby shower.

The Greenleaf star opted for a safari-themed shindig to celebrate the arrival of their son. Against a wall of green, blue and gold balloons, Luckett beamed with pride as she cradled her adorable belly. “The best virtual experience of my life,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you to ALL who made my virtual baby shower possible! I’m still bursting with joy!!” The radiant mama even switched up her chic cropped hair cut in exchange for some longer locks.

During Zoom-hosted livestream, which was also shared on Instagram live, Luckett opened gifts, hosted baby shower games and fellowshipped with family, friends and fans. Walker, an extremely proud papa, also took part in the live stream and gushed about his excitement to finally be having a son. “I can’t wait to throw that football or baseball to my son,” said Walker. “Hopefully he’ll be a ball player. If not, maybe he’ll be a doctor or a lawyer. But I know he’ll be a man of God.”

The couple’s 18-month-old daughter Gianna and Walker’s seven-year-old daughter Madison were also present for the festivities, reminding us that babies are indeed blessings!

See the footage from the Walkers’ virtual baby shower below.