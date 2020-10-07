Surprise! Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Djeneba Aduayom for Women’s Health

We can all use some good news in 2020, and today’s joy break is courtesy of singer Kelly Rowland, who just announced she’s pregnant with her second child in a big way, debuting her growing baby bump on the new cover of Women’s Health.

The singer, 39, broke the news by showing off her pregnancy glow and opening up about what it’s been like being pregnancy during the pandemic and staying focused on her health and growing her family.

Rowland and her husband of six years, Tim Weatherspoon, are already proud parents to 5-year-old son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon (who turns six in November). The pandemic, Rowland told the magazine, gave the happy couple the perfect excuse to try to make Titan a big brother, and she got pregnant right away.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.’…I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby! And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both,’” Rowland told Women’s Health.

Rowland, who almost broke the internet when she debuted the sexy, melanin-drenched video for her single “Coffee” in April, was hesitant to make the announcement to fans during such a tumultuous time, but said she hopes it can inspire others in some way.

“You still want to remind people that life is important,” Rowland said. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Rowland’s self-care journey includes 90-minute workouts and healthy snacks.

“I am obsessed with sandwiches,” she said in the interview. “A turkey sandwich with mustard and rye and sprouts and onion and sometimes a little avocado…”

Rowland also opened up about her recent reunion with her estranged father, whom she hadn’t seen in 30 years. Read Rowland’s full interview, written by Dawnie Walton, here.