Nicki Minaj is about to add “mom” to her resume! The rapper just announced her pregnancy and the Barbs are rejoicing.

The “Megatron” rapper let the world in on the exciting news that she’s pregnant with her first child by sharing a few maternity photos baring her growing baby bump. Dressed in a blinged-out floral bikini, platform pumps and voluminous yellow bob, the Queens native cradled her growing belly. The caption simply reads “#preggers.”

In another photo, Minaj and her baby bump go full camp with an ornate two piece outfit and knee high stockings. We can already tell baby Minaj is going to be absolutely fabulous!

In a third photo, Nicki Minaj sits casually on a pink couch. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she writes. “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The 37-year-old, who married her teenage sweetheart Kenneth Petty in 2019, has been vocal about wanting to start a family for quite some time. Back in 2014, Minaj told Vogue Italia that her life plan included taking time off to make room for motherhood.

“I have given myself a time limit to take my professional satisfaction,” she said at the time. “I do not want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family. It is not time yet, but when I decide to get married and become a mother I would like to take a break and devote myself completely to my child.”

The world better get ready for baby Minaj!