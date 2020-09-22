Baby On Board! ‘Insecure’ Actress Christina Elmore (AKA ‘Condola’) Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Christina Elmore and her husband Ryan Duke!

It looks like the actress’ personal life is doing as well as her professional life, because the happy couple is expecting their second child together. The Insecure actress shocked fans (and Condola haters-alike) when she debuted her baby bump while attending the cast Emmy Awards party at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, September 20.

“Also, this. 🤰🏽Baby’s first game,” she posted.

Fans who are still wondering if Issa and Lawrence will stay together in season 5, were quick to hop on Twitter with commentary and speculations for the upcoming season.

When I saw Condola being pregnant in real life. pic.twitter.com/SMocNaIsnI — Kah-MEE-lah (@LoveorHateKam) September 21, 2020

if condola is pregnant in real life and they have already started planning for season five, i wonder if that means she’s being written out. pic.twitter.com/J4xC2LMO5E — z-list celebrity (@shannjann) September 21, 2020

Condola pregnant in real life? Talk about being committed to a role lol — Champagne Perry (@ebtchampagne) September 21, 2020

So Condola is keeping Lawrence baby cause she’s pregnant for real pic.twitter.com/IG4585AdYI — Rᴜᴅʏ Tᴀʙᴏᴏᴛɪᴇ (@TSpenceSays) September 21, 2020

Condola is pregnant in real life?! So Lawrence is really having this baby. Wow. He ain’t shit. #InsecureHBO — LNH (@live_laugh_LO) September 21, 2020

In an interview, Rae hinted in May that Insecure might be back as soon as next year, given that filming is supposed to start back up in November. She recently posted an image of a cast table read via Zoom, so we’re guessing that things are still on track. In the interim, we’ll all just have to wait and see how things will play out.

Isn’t it a beautiful thing when life imitates art (or vice versa)?