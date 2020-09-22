Baby On Board! ‘Insecure’ Actress Christina Elmore (AKA ‘Condola’) Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Christina Elmore and her husband Ryan Duke!
It looks like the actress’ personal life is doing as well as her professional life, because the happy couple is expecting their second child together. The Insecure actress shocked fans (and Condola haters-alike) when she debuted her baby bump while attending the cast Emmy Awards party at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, September 20.
“Also, this. 🤰🏽Baby’s first game,” she posted.
Fans who are still wondering if Issa and Lawrence will stay together in season 5, were quick to hop on Twitter with commentary and speculations for the upcoming season.
In an interview, Rae hinted in May that Insecure might be back as soon as next year, given that filming is supposed to start back up in November. She recently posted an image of a cast table read via Zoom, so we’re guessing that things are still on track. In the interim, we’ll all just have to wait and see how things will play out.
Isn’t it a beautiful thing when life imitates art (or vice versa)?