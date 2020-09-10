A blessing is on the way for Real Housewives Of Potomac cast member Ashley Darby, who revealed via Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child.

The one to do the honors was her 14-month-old son Dean, who is seen wearing a t-shirt that reads “I’m going to be a big brother” at the beginning of the video. The message concluding the video confirms the news: “Baby D2 arriving February 2021.”

Ashley elaborated on her pregnancy news in the caption, writing, “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.”

In a post including her husband, Michael Darby, and their son, Ashley thanks her fans and castmates for the well wishes. “We sincerely appreciate the love you’ve shown to us – it’s truly been a blessing,” she writes. “It’s like Dean already knows a change is coming because Mommy and Daddy have been getting lots of hugs and kisses. We’re not complaining one bit.”

The expecting mom is also in a good place physically and mentally, revealing that she’s currently, “In the pregnancy peace bubble and loving it.”

The Darby’s first became parents last year, welcoming their son Dean on July 7, 2019. Since becoming a mother, Ashley has been open about the bitter and sweet moments of her postpartum journey. She opened up about her battle with “postpartum blues,” and her struggle to heal from childbirth while caring for a newborn.

“Physically, I’m not feeling very well,” she confessed. “My areas … are still in quite a bit of pain and physically I just don’t feel myself. That’s really what postpartum is about — not only the emotions of the hormones, but physically our bodies are still recovering from delivering a baby so we’re not really at our prime to execute the same tasks.”

Following her pregnancy news, Ashley’s RHOP castmate Robyn Dixon reached out to congratulate. “You look so gorgeous and happy Ash!,” wrote Dixon in the comment section. “And you know I’m crossing my fingers for a boy.”

Congratulations to the mommy to be!