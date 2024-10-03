The 21 Best Beauty Street Style Moments From PFW SS25 Day 8

Photos by Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE.

Paris Fashion Week has concluded, marking the end of fashion month. The final day of the SS25 included shows from legendary fashion houses such as Chanel, Lacoste, and Louis Vuitton—where Zendaya graced the front row in a side-swept updo and a classic, bold red lip.

And speaking of bold, the streets were taken with colors, rich textures and abstract clothing. The beauty looks of show-goers spoke the same language. Red lips made an expected statement, and the resurgence of the blonde eyebrow trend took center stage. Perhaps most notably, this week and season has shown that Parisians believe in makeup that enhances rather than masks the skin.

Whether stretching concealers or dabbing foundation only in trouble areas, their blending methods and techniques were impeccable. Natural hairstyles weren’t lacking on the final day either. Colored curls, bantu knots, mini fros and knotless braids still had the last word on the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

Ahead, we get into the 21 of the best street style beauty moments from day eight of Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 season.