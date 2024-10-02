Best Street Style Day 8 Of PFW SS25

Big fits are often associated with those who have a confident energy that is infectious. That was the modus operandi for the final day of Paris Fashion Week. For those who were aiming to be given the status of best-dressed they leaned into jackets that packed a punch through their colors or detailing. Some of these folks even dressed down–this ideal works well too especially since sneakers and dresses are so of-the-moment.
Our photographer Seleen Saleh captured quite a few faux fur moments–one bold yellow coat with fur was a sight to behold. It was paired deliciously with a sleeveless white top, dark blue capri jeans, and white Adidas Samba sneakers. An opposing perspective of refreshing ways to wear fur? When a woman was spotted in a dark brown fur coat with light blue acid wash cargo denim and green boots topped off by a black tee. Keep scrolling and you just might find some ideas for your pre-fall wardrobe or essentials worthy of purchasing right now. That could be red leather pants, motorcycle jackets, compelling knitwear, and more.
Below you’ll find the street style from Day 8 of PFW SS25.