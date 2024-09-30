The Best Dressed Black Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Like a rose from concrete celebrities have emerged with head-turning style moments at Paris Fashion Week. The looks that have ensued amid the swift-paced presentations over the course of the week have been a sight to behold. For instance, Willow Smith attended the Acne Studios presentation in a striking fur coat. Another star, Naomi Campbell attended today’s Givenchy show in a well-fit cream dress.

Additionally, Pharrell Williams made an appearance at Loewe in a blue leather jacket and statement denim which felt as though he was staying true to the uniform that is ubiquitous with his style. Further into PFW, Colman Domingo was spotted at the Valentino presentation in a sleek monochromatic look.

Cardi B has been on our radar due to how decadent her outfits have been in Paris. She’s been sporting Balmain, Rabanne, and other brands as of late. One moment felt pivotal when she attended the McQueen show in a lengthy camel-hued coat with fur trim.

Below check out the most stylish Black celebrities we spotted during PFW.

01 01 Naomi Campbell at Balenciaga PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Naomi Campbell attends the Balenciaga Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

02 02 Shiona Turini at Levi’s Haus of Strauss Paris Alexander Fisher/BFA

03 03 Gabriella Karefa-Johnson at Levi’s Haus of Strauss Paris Alexander Fischer/BFA

04 04 Normani at Ottolinger PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Normani attends the Ottolinger Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

05 05 Colman Domingo at Valentino PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 29: Colman Domingo attends Valentino Pavillon des Folies Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Valentino)

06 06 Cardi B At McQueen PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Cardi B attends the McQueen Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)

07 07 Pharrell At Loewe PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Pharrell Williams leaving Loewe during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

08 08 Law Roach at Mugler PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Law Roach attends the Mugler Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)