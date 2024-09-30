HomeFashion

The Best Dressed Black Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week

Stars flocked to Paris to attend presentations but also to showcase their creativity alongside their stylists who toiled away which led to exuberant outfits.
By Robyn Mowatt

Like a rose from concrete celebrities have emerged with head-turning style moments at Paris Fashion Week. The looks that have ensued amid the swift-paced presentations over the course of the week have been a sight to behold. For instance, Willow Smith attended the Acne Studios presentation in a striking fur coat. Another star, Naomi Campbell attended today’s Givenchy show in a well-fit cream dress.

Additionally, Pharrell Williams made an appearance at Loewe in a blue leather jacket and statement denim which felt as though he was staying true to the uniform that is ubiquitous with his style. Further into PFW, Colman Domingo was spotted at the Valentino presentation in a sleek monochromatic look.

Cardi B has been on our radar due to how decadent her outfits have been in Paris. She’s been sporting Balmain, Rabanne, and other brands as of late. One moment felt pivotal when she attended the McQueen show in a lengthy camel-hued coat with fur trim.

Below check out the most stylish Black celebrities we spotted during PFW.

