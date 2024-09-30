In Case You Missed It: LVMH Sells Off-White, Lewis Hamilton Stars In New Dior Campaign, And More

Getty Images

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. First up, to attend the 2024 HollyRod Foundation DesignCares Gala, actress Viola Davis wore a look by Roland Mouret. In exciting news, Lewis Hamilton’s first Dior campaign has been unveiled. Next, Beyoncé has revealed a campaign with Levi’s, the beloved denim brand.

Additionally, luxury brand The Row has launched a new collection for the first time in Paris. Up next, Aime Leon Dore has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection for the impending season.

Today news broke that LVMH sold Off-White LLC. This announcement arrives following the brand’s well-attended New York Fashion Week presentation.

LVMH Reportedly Has Sold Off-White

According to WWD, Off-White LLC, the company that owns the brand Off-White has been sold to the New York-based company Bluestar Alliance LLC. Per the report, financial details have not been disclosed.

Bluestar Alliance currently owns a portfolio of brands including Bebe, Hurley, Elie Tahari, Scotch & Soda, and more. Off-White was founded by fashion titan Virgil Abloh in 2016.

“Virgil was a creative pioneer who had a profound impact on the global fashion industry and creative community. Acquiring Off-White represents a unique opportunity for Bluestar Alliance to honor and build upon the enduring legacy of Virgil Abloh,” Joey Gabbay, chief executive officer of Bluestar Alliance tells WWD.

“The acquisition of Off-White, and the opportunity to provide strategic investment and build upon our global network of resources will allow for the continuation of the cultural and creative momentum that Virgil ignited, one that Bluestar Alliance is committed to carrying forward,” Gabbay noted in his statement.

Viola Davis Wears Roland Mouret

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis wore a black and white ensemble to the 2024 HollyRod Foundation DesignCares Gala in Los Angeles. This look was unlike the many others we see on the red carpet as Davis opted for a jumpsuit designed by Roland Mouret, and styled by Elizabeth Stewart. The halter neck detail accentuated her decolletage and toned arms while the waist offered a cinching shape with the white panels going down her sides. Davis also wore a single gold bracelet to accessorize and black pointed-toe shoes to complete her look.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton Stars In Dior’s Latest Campaign

Formula 1 racer and rising fashion icon Lewis Hamilton is the official face of Dior’s latest campaign. He’s already guest-designed with the brand with many sneak peeks of a lifestyle capsule collection. Now, a full campaign has been revealed for this new collection which solidifies the racer’s fashion endeavors. He also has his brand Plus 44, so this collection showcases more of his design prowess. The Dior collection is in collaboration with Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear, and was shot by photographer Rafael Pavorotti.

Beyoncé And Levi’s Partner On A New Campaign

Levi’s and Beyoncé have announced a new campaign that is “Cowboy Carter” themed based on the singer’s recent chart hit album with the song “Levii’s Jeans” on the album. The new campaign directed by Melina Matsoukas and styled by Shiona Turini nods to older ads from Levi’s like the 1985 ad which is recreated with the Grammy Award-winner taking off her jeans and throwing them in the laundry, entitled “Launderette.” This new exclusive campaign was called “completely organic” said Levi’s CEO, Michelle Gass on a Bloomberg TV interview, according to BoF.

The campaign will reportedly include exclusive products. Stay tuned for more on this partnership.

The Row Opens Its First Boutique In Paris

The Row has officially opened its first retail store in Paris. “We’ve been looking for years, but then we look everywhere all the time.” Ashley Olsen said in a statement to Vogue. “We wanted to be in Paris before we opened in London, but we didn’t find anything here first. Then, 18 months ago, a friend told us about this place.” The retail store was previously a restaurant and features windows throughout the space, standing out from the typical storefront with arched walkways and open space to try on pieces and lounge.

Aime Leon Dore Unveils Fall/Winter 2024 Collection

The Fall/Winter season has come in full force and fashion brand Aime Leon Dore has solidified its place in people’s closets. The new campaign collection includes thick knits in baby blue and sage green, plaid scarves, earthy toned pants, colorblocked collared jackets, and wool blazers. Stars in the campaign include DJ and director Vashti and a slew of other notable figures in the campaign entitled “The World’s Borough.”