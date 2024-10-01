Best Street Style Day 7 Of PFW SS25

Seleen Saleh

Street style peacocks were out to play on the latest day of Paris Fashion Week. In case you’re curious this monicker is placed upon those who take risks and are adventurous when they get dressed. As these individuals traveled between presentations their outfits took center stage. Camouflage separates, interesting layering, colorful sweaters, heavy leather boots, and utilitarian-inspired denim were worn by showgoers. Suiting also took precedence on this day as reflected in the ensemble worn by Ming Lee Simmons–she donned an excellent black, long-sleeved suit with matching trousers.

Captured by Seleen Saleh participants in the fashion extravaganza that encompasses PFW were led by their inner compass. That led them to variations that were appealing and somewhat colorful. One person, in particular, donned a vibrant orange cotton top with rows of pleating with a vinyl pair of bottoms. Stylist Becky Akinyode opted for a kitschy black sweater with a floral applique, matching tights, a head scarf, and Maison Margiela flats. The black bloomers she wore were on-trend for the looming resurgence of this style of bottoms.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the street style on Day 7 of PFW SS25.

