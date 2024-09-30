The Art Of Layering By Atiya Walcott

Atiya Walcott

Fall is here and we’re excited for trench coats, long-sleeve tops, and light knits. 30-year-old, Chicago-based content creator Atiya Walcott is also quite excited as her videos encompass smart and easy-to-copy ideas for outfit creation. “My name is Atiya Walcott. I want to be in fashion but I’m not that fashionable, so I’ve decided to post an outfit of the day every single day.” Since hearing that during the pandemic four years ago, Walcott has stuck to her word with posting every day and has grown an immense following on TikTok.

This just goes to show that you can be self-taught in creating a signature style that continues to flourish. Walcott’s outfits started out in her pajamas if you don’t remember. Now, she’s gotten numerous brand deals, and her videos are progressively getting more cinematic as she would love to continue on a path of film and narrative storytelling.

In recent years Walcott has become a bit of an expert in the layering department as she’s grown in her fashion prowess. She often uses layering as a way to add dimension to her outfits. Below she’s created a guide to layering and wanted to share it with the ESSENCE audience since cooler weather has officially arrived.

Keep scrolling to learn more about her top five layering tips.

Keep Your First Layer Light

Walcott recommends making your first layer a tank top or baby tee. This is helpful to those of you who get hot easily and sweat often under lots of layers. You can remove layers easily if you get too hot that way. Add a light cardigan with a pair of trousers or a sheer skirt and flats. Over that look add a trench coat in a hue that goes with the look you’re going for. Atiya’s style leans toward a minimalistic chic with maximalist touches so adding chunky gold jewelry such as hoop earrings or an abstract-shaped ring would work well with this type of look.

Mix And Match Textures

The content creator implores that we add some texture to our fall layered looks, especially if it’s leaning on the monochromatic side. Often during the fall, the dullness of beige takes over, but it doesn’t have to be boring with textures. If your coat is wool or a trench coat, have a light mohair sweater underneath for a fuzzier texture. Add a fringe cable knit skirt or a leather jacket over a baby tee. Textures don’t have to be too gaudy but should add an interesting aspect to your look.

Go Oversized

With pieces like a coat or a wool scarf, it’s worth it to try them out in an oversized fit. Walcott says you can never go wrong with throwing on an oversized black coat or black wool scarf on top of any look. For the especially cold days, leaning into the winter, throw your coat over a pair of loose jeans, a baggy T-shirt, and loafers. Go full Lenny Kravitz with a huge wool scarf on an extra cold day. It adds an elevated energy to your look with low effort.

Layer A Long Sleeve Over Another Long Sleeve

Now, you may be confused, but stay with us. Walcott recommends layering a long-sleeved black sweater over a colorful long-sleeve top. Then, just roll up the sleeves of the black outer layer top past your elbow for a pop of color. This can be done with two thinner long sleeves if the weather isn’t fitting for a sweater just yet. A pop of color especially during the fall is much needed as there seems to be an unspoken rule of neutrals being the only colors allowed in the fall. You can use this layering trick with any look.

Black On Black

A full black look won’t steer you wrong in Walcott’s eyes. This can be utilized with any of the above tips from oversized pieces, a small pop of color with long sleeves, mixed textures, or even light layers. Black on black is the monochromatic look that comes easily to look chic, and has an effortless effect on the way your outfit is perceived.