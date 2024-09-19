8 Must-Have Pieces For A Stylish Fall Wardrobe

Getty Images

Brisk winds and shorter days are near; tree leaves are turning hues of yellow, red, and orange. It’s officially autumn and we’re preparing our closets for the warmer days and chillier nights with pieces that will transition easily throughout that in-between weather. From chunky cardigans over plain white T-shirts to loose trousers peaking underneath a trench coat, these are just a few of the essential must-have pieces for the season. We’ve been scrolling on Instagram and seeing TikToks of women in soon-worthy outfits consisting of many of the pieces we have listed.

We’re styling other pieces like A-line skirts, denim jackets, and accessories like easy baguette bags throughout this fall. Think a bit of office siren meets cozy bookworm. Learn to mix and match these pieces from our styling tips to create a cohesive fall capsule wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to see how we’re wearing our must-haves this season.

Trench Coats

A trench coat is one of those pieces that are just simply chic and easy to throw on. This one from Banana Republic would pair well with a pair of baggy jeans, ballet flats, and a plain white T-shirt. You can add a slouchy leather bag on a busy day of errands. Or if you have an event to attend wear yours over a dress and kitten heels or a sheer skirt with a blouse and knee-high boots.

Light Knits

A light knit top like this one from Zara can work well on those in-between weather days. If it’s chillier you can layer it over a T-shirt with a pair of trousers and loafers with thicker socks. On a warmer day, a light knit top over a bralette with a pair of fitted jeans, a pair of sneakers, and a baseball cap with a few chunky jewelry accessories would be your best bet. To dress up your top, add an A-line skirt with a pair of sheer tights, Mary Jane shoes, and a light jacket over it.

Cardigans

A cardigan over a graphic T-shirt with a pair of jeans and chunky loafers is the fall uniform. This cardigan from COS would be a great piece to add to your overall wardrobe and could be styled in a myriad of ways. Try yours worn buttoned up with a denim skirt and chunky heeled Mary Janes or to dress it down wear it with a pair of trousers in a similar shade and a pair of kitten heels.

Trousers

Trousers are such an easy piece to style especially when paired with elegant one-shoulder blouses, light knit tops, or just plain T-shirts. To add dimension to your look, you could add a skirt over your trousers with any one of these types of tops and add a pair of heels, knee-high boots, or platform mules for height. Trousers will fare well with any piece in your closet and add a bit of put-togetherness to your outfits.

Lengthy Skirts

A long skirt this fall is exactly what you need when you don’t want to overthink your look for the day. This one from Mango would work well with a pair of high-heeled boots peeking through and an oversized white or striped button-down top, perfect for the office. If you want to dress it up more add a blazer in a similar hue and a pair of pumps. For accessories add layered necklaces and a few rings on your finger.

A Chic Matching Set

A matching set this season doesn’t have to fit the usual neutral narrative we always see. This set from Hanifa in a bright lime green hue in a gorgeous knit is exactly what’s needed to stand out this season. You can add a pair of heels or tuck in the hem of the pants into boots for a different silhouette to showcase. You could also add a blazer over your set and add a pair of loafers in the same shade as the blazer you choose. Add some chunky rings and layered necklaces to your outfit.

Denim Jackets

A Canadian tuxedo should be a go-to for us all. It’s a practical look that will never go out of style, transcending trends. This Jacquemus denim jacket cinches at the waist and could be worn in other ways with a denim skirt with a pair of knee high leather boots. Wear a few gold necklaces and chunky hoop earrings for the look too, this will add a hint of eccentricity. To dress this down just wear your jacket with a pair of jorts, long socks, a baseball cap, and a slouchy leather bag.

Baguette Bags

The bag of the season is surely the baguette silhouette and Fendi’s beloved style of the same name is back in case you didn’t realize. Retrofete’s Ruth mini bag at Revolve is the type of baguette we’re wearing this season. Add yours to any look from a cardigan worn with a skirt and boots to a light knit worn with baggy jeans and kitten heels.