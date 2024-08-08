Fadé

Toronto-based founder and designer Alma Rex-Ezonfade launched her brand Fadé in May after cultivating the initial idea in 2021. She received her master’s degree in engineering management in 2017 at the University of Ottawa. Her brand comes at the helm of her already growing personal brand as a content creator with an emphasis on fashion with over 20,000 Instagram followers.

The 31-year-old holds the brand to a high standard with three pillars at the center of the ethos: quality, versatility, and timelessness. “Our vision is to create clothing that seamlessly integrates into the everyday lives of modern women. We are committed to providing wardrobe essentials that transition effortlessly from work to leisure, day to night, and season to season,” she shared with ESSENCE. “At Fadé, we understand the hustle and bustle of daily routines and the importance of having a wardrobe that evolves with the modern woman, ensuring you always feel and look your best,” she added.

Modern women are the focal demographic for the Black woman-owned brand as Rex-Ezonfade is a woman who seeks versatility and timeless elegance in her wardrobe. She aims to have all shapes and sizes through her curated collections that range from an XS to a 3XL. The designer understands that the women supporting her brand are dynamic. She’s also well aware they are often balancing acts between their roles and responsibilities and provides them with clothing that can keep up with their multifaceted lives. From professional to casual outings, her simple and chic designs cater to many types of women

Her debut collection entitled Anchor which launched in May featured high-waisted pants with a flowing hemline, and two favorites from the designer, the Contrast T-shirt, and the Bibo Midi Dress. The dress comes in a succinct white with puff sleeves and a plunging neckline and also has hidden pockets for comfort. These pieces speak to the level of timelessness that she aims to achieve throughout her brand.

Even though Fadé is a brand new label, it’s apparent the way that Rex-Ezonfade wants to cultivate a community of women that feel “empowered, confident, and connected,” the designer expresses. She looks to her peers with their own growing brands such as Black women-owned brands Fumi The Label, Hanifa, Kai Collective, and ReOna. Each of those brands has built a loyal community and following that the designer admires.

“Our community is one where women support and inspire each other, celebrating individuality and shared experiences,” said Rex-Ezonfade. “Through Fadé, we want to foster a sense of belonging and inclusivity, offering a space where women can explore their personal style and feel confident in their choices. We envision a community that values quality, inclusivity, and timeless fashion,” she explained.

She states that starting is the hardest part about launching a brand and that everything else is “figure-out-able,” so just go for your goals. She finds the whole process of having a brand exciting with a built-in opportunity to make a positive impact on how women feel about themselves through their wardrobe.

The designer’s dream for the future of Fadé is to become globally recognized all while remaining true to the three pillars of quality, versatility, and timelessness with a lasting legacy through her brand. “Seeing our customers embrace their individuality and confidence in our pieces is incredibly rewarding. Additionally, the journey of expanding our brand, reaching new audiences, and continually evolving our collections to meet the needs of modern women is thrilling,” she added.