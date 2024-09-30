Best Street Style Day 6 Of PFW SS25

Seleen Saleh

Paris Fashion Week is coming to a close with all-black outfits, a few fur accessories, coats, and chic layering techniques to stay warm while stylish. Fashion mavens are walking to and fro to established and emerging runway presentations in hopes of witnessing the next best collection.

Content creator Karen Blanchard stood out with a colorful ombre effect dress in hues of green, black, and cream. Meanwhile, other attendees that opted for vibrant looks added a pop of color to the gloomy day. One guest wore an Ashya bag in blue and paired it with a green asymmetrical skirt, and a fur cropped jacket. Fashion photographer Seleen Saleh noticed another fur jacket in a pop of pink layered over her otherwise all white ensemble.

Some all black looks were present and ever-so chic with added layers, textures, and upgraded silhouettes. A guest wore a deconstructed blazer with one lapel hanging off her shoulder and paired it with wedged sneakers while another guest wore her long bomber jacket over a black T-shirt, a longline black skirt, and leather black sneakers. Another attendee that caught Saleh’s eye was wearing a black blacker over a sheer skirt layered over pants with a pair of black pointed toe boots. These fashion connoisseurs knew how to make an all-black look interesting. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from day six of Paris Fashion Week.

