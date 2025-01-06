Kerry Washington’s Golden Globes Ponytail Gave Sophistication

Dan Doperalski/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Last night, Kerry Washington presented a number of 24-carat trophies to the biggest names in Hollywood at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. At the same time, the twice nominated actress deserved a round of applause of her own. For Washington’s beauty look, “the inspiration was modern sophistication,” says celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew.

Donning a hot pink Balenciaga gown, she wore a universal pink blush and matte lip to match, while a dark, smokey eyeliner paired with black gloves cloaked her manicure (later revealed to be a deep Arabian red). As for her hair? “The aim was to achieve a ‘glass effect’ shine that exuded effortless elegance,” Sturdivant-Drew says.

To prep Washington’s hair, the process began with a post-poo heat protectant and hydrating mist to protect her strands from hot tools. A blowout was the foundation of the look so, using the PATTERN Beauty Blow Dryer, the hairstylist achieved a sleek base. Next, hair extensions from the hairstylist’s TSD Hair were behind the star’s loose, low ponytail.

“The ponytail was gathered loosely at the nape of her neck and secured with a soft band to maintain a relaxed yet refined appearance,” she says, using a shine spray and edge control for luminosity, flyaways, and a defined hairline. Then, “a section of hair was wrapped around the base and sewn in place for added polish and stability.”

To complete the look, the end of the ponytail was “lightly refined” with a curling iron for a natural, polished finish. “A final mist of Shine Spray was added to enhance the hair’s reflective quality under the lights,” which could be seen on stage.

“Bringing her favorite products to the red carpet was such a treat and added a personal touch to this Golden Globes moment,” her hairstylist says, using exclusively PATTERN Beauty (founded by the actress’s close friend, Tracee Ellis Ross.) “The result was a modern, luxurious style that harmonized beautifully with her bold fashion choice, keeping the focus on her elegance and sophistication—expensive and effortless.”