ICYMI: Kelly Rowland And Beyoncé's Rally Looks, And More

Over the last week, celebrity beauty was more formal (and dramatique) than usual. For starters, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé appeared with Vice President Kamala Harris at her Houston rally over the weekend. While Rowland’s power-dressed micro bob complemented her influential speech, Beyoncé’ rocked a Western bombshell blowout during her heartfelt message. Like her daughter, Ms. Tina Knowles wore brushed, mid-length brown curls—which paired nicely with her red lip.

On the other side of H-Town, Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion’s​​ grills and color-blocked, gold-plated French tips were bigger than Texas. Lizzo, alternatively, dressed up as a slim dose of Ozempic for Halloween. Her garnet nails, which matched her red lip and circular blush, satirically held onto a slice of pizza. Meanwhile, Doja Cat and Doechii bit into dramatic eyes: the former with Twilight vampiric lashes and the latter rocked polka-dotted feathers attached to the corners of powdered purple shadow.

In case you missed it, take a look at 11 must-see celebrity beauty moments from the week.