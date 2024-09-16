@lizzo @theestallion / Instagram

Between fashion month, awards shows, and exclusive dinners, celebrity beauty moments are at their peak. And throughout the last week, we spotted a number of pre-fall hair and makeup looks. From black bobs with bangs to dollish makeup and oval-shaped nails, A-list celebs are leaning into soft power.

For example, Naomi Campbell and 2024 VMA’s host Megan Thee Stallion turned the trending blonde bob back black and added thick, blunt bangs as a “power dressing” beauty moment. On the other hand, Sabrina Elba opted for a medium brown color (which matched her earth-toned makeup and oval nails), curtain bangs, and sides tucked behind her ear.

Meanwhile, artists Tems and Lizzo had a near identical makeup moment, turning into life-size dolls: Diana Ross lashes, circular blush, powdered under eyes, and a dark, glossed lip. Although the former preferred to claim their innocence, Halle Bailey’s red lip and Flo Milli’s bronze finish showed sexiness is in this season, too.

