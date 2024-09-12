HomeBeauty

Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

All of the red carpet beauty looks— from Summer Walker’s bold red lips to Coco Jones’ slick hair—that made us do a double take.
Getty Images / Kevin Mazur
By Larry Stansbury ·

The 2024 Video Music Awards have arrived and, naturally, we’re here for the beauty looks from our favorite girls. Summer Walker, for one, looked stunning on the red carpet. She opted for sunglasses that drew attention to her striking red lips. 

Coco Jones didn’t come to play either with her slick wet hair look. Then, singer Muni Long graced the red carpet— sporting a nude lipstick and cat-eye eyeliner. The “Nasty Girl,” Tinashe, herself made a bold entrance, flaunting a pink highlighter and glossy brown lips. Speaking of lips, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles chose a red lipstick to go with a ponytail and dramatic dark green and blue eyeshadow.

And we knew the evening’s host, Megan Thee Stallion, would deliver. On the carpet, she traded in her signature curls for a bob with bangs. And on the note of taking risks, Doechii confidently debuted a no eyebrow look. GloRilla also made a major statement by paying homage to TLC with her hairstyle. Additionally, on the hair front, Tyla arrived with stunning big ombre curls.

Otherwise, leave it to handsome men to steal the show as well. Shaboozey stunned with his orange-tipped locs. Meanwhile Big Sean showed off fresh cornrows and flashed a smile and—reminding us joy is the greatest accessory.

Here are our favorite beauty looks from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. 