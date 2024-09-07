Billboard Hip-Hop Awards Winner Teezo Touchdown Rocks Finger Wave

Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images

Fashion week is for more than just the runway shows. Proving this are the celebrities who were invited not just to the star-studded front rows—cue: Rihanna’s surprise appearance at Alaïa—but to award shows to acknowledge the stake they hold in our communities.

One of which is rapper and Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year Teezo Touchdown, whose hair moment stole the show at this year’s Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players Awards.

Known for his experimental beauty moments—first stepping onto the scene with nail-embellished hair late last year—Touchdown’s latest hairstyle channels a 1920s Josephine Baker with kiss curls and gelled waves. His bob-length hair was split down the middle, as slicked sides moved to and fro for large finger waves. Five “O”-shaped curls, which peaked in size at the base of his part, were plastered to his forehead in an ode to Old Hollywood style.

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Third Coast rapper in the look. Back in June, he appeared at the Hermès SS25 show at Palais d’Iena in Paris with a more wave-heavy version of the hairstyle. At the time, he paired his full-bodied waves with glazed lips, grills, and French tips with blood-dripped polish. Now, Touchdown leans more into the coiled details, replacing waved sideburns with spit curls.

Teezo Touchdown at Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Power Players held at The Times Square EDITION on September 5, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)

As this year’s award-winning Rookie, the artist’s self-expression through fashion and hair allows him to stand out in the R&B/Hip-Hop industry— making a nod at pushing back on the traditionally hyper-masculine space. Next to other power players, like NLE Choppa and Megan Thee Stallion, Touchdown has proven to be the up-and-coming one to watch in more ways than one—and we can’t wait to see what’s next.