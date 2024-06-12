Getting Free

Rita Harper

My first visit to Freedom Apothecary is for a brunch there, in celebration of Black women. Upon arriving, I see a sidewalk sign that reads, “To live is to love. Begin with you.” Inside the store—which sits on charming Magazine Street, in NOLA—I find a haven of soulfulness that supports the sign’s message. The chic interior features contemporary furnishings­­—like their swanky tan couch—and wooden shelves displaying sophisticated clothing, makeup, body butters, incense and more. The soothing sounds of Cleo Sol flow through the space, and the sense of empowerment in the building is contagious. I instantly feel safe and seen.

Five years ago, Freedom Apothecary was not on people’s radar. At the time, the owner, Morrisa Jenkins, sought a creative boost. “The idea for the space came from a dream vision, or what I like to call a ‘download,’” she says. “I was expecting my second daughter and had been operating my handmade body care e-commerce business for about four years. I was at a place of burnout—and had embarked on a journey to find purpose and fulfillment. Freedom Apothecary pushes me beyond my fears, allowing me to use my educational background and operate in my genius zone.”

Jenkins heeded her dream’s directions and opened the natural-beauty, wellness and lifestyle boutique in 2019, in Philadelphia. She chose the name Freedom Apothecary for her business because it encompassed the principle of her brand. “I wanted to give the power and autonomy back to Black women regarding beauty and wellness,” she explains. “The name represents the freedom to choose and trust the products they are using. Historically, an apothecary is a pharmacy that compounds herbs into medicine. Clean beauty and wellness are simply the vehicles we use for radical healing.”

After blessing Philly with her offerings, the Southern belle transported her business to the Big Easy, to be closer to her childhood home. Born in the neighboring state of ­Mississippi, Jenkins frequented New ­Orleans as a child and even stayed there for a stint after college. The city has a lively spirit that stimulates the entrepreneur’s creative juices, unites her with her lineage and motivates her to thrive. “New Orleans has always felt like a place where the switch to my soul flips ‘on’ the minute I set foot here,” says the University of Southern Miss alum. “This is such a culturally rich, vibrant city, and I feel so connected to my roots living here. That gives me an inexpressible desire to tap into those roots—and stay connected to the remedies and traditions of my ancestors.”

Freedom Apothecary is celebrating its fifth year in business this month, just in time for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Jenkins plans to commemorate this milestone by unveiling some “exciting activations and collaborations.” Since her brand’s inception, the founder has not only introduced various body-friendly products to consumers and provided self-care tools to promote relaxation; she has also opened her doors to offer a sanctuary where Black women can commune and restore.

“Relocating the store to New Orleans has allowed it to embody more of its original vision: nurturing and educating the community, and providing resources for Black women to be free from oppressive beauty standards,” Jenkins says of her shop’s evolution. “We offer a curated selection of women-founded indie products, farm-to-face facials and a blend bar to customize your products. And we host events.”

In the past, the lack of inclusivity in the beauty industry restricted many Black women’s perspectives on beauty and wellness. There was a time when only a few beauty products targeted those of a darker hue. This caused Black people either to choose products that were not formulated for us or to experiment with kitchen remedies, in an effort to nurture our skin and hair. Being from a small town, Jenkins was affected by this void in the beauty industry—and as a result, she decided to fill the gap. The entrepreneur made it her business, literally and figuratively, to provide a space where Black women could congregate while accessing natural beauty and wellness products made with us in mind.

“Freedom Apothecary is a judgment- free space, for Black women to be soft and intense, traditional and radical—and be the most beautifully imperfect versions of themselves, while caring for and advocating for themselves,” Jenkins says. “It was always a dream of mine to share holistic wellness and beauty with women who are similar to me. Being able to foster community and share space, here in New Orleans, is a dream come true, and it feels very much like destiny.”

She understands that Black women have been socialized to neglect themselves while taking care of everyone else. Therefore, making our rest a priority is a radical stance. Jenkins is building an empire that promotes and emphasizes this revolutionary act. Through her business, she encourages us to pour into ourselves. And she practices what she preaches, taking time to do the things that fill her cup. “Grounding, going inward and taking care of my inner economy allow me to show up, in all the ways—for my kids, my family and friends, my team, and, most importantly, myself,” she says. “Exercise, meditation, journaling and therapy are all important to my mental, physical and spiritual well-being.”

If you scroll through Jenkins’s personal Instagram page, her glowing skin will let you know she is acutely in tune with

herself. When she’s asked about her beauty secrets, her response is clear and straightforward. “I believe in keeping it simple,” she says. “My grandmother used only a warm towel on her face, and I’ve carried that idea of simplicity into my adult beauty routine. I don’t technically have any ‘swear by’ products.” But Jenkins notes that you can’t go wrong with a good cleanser, a quality moisturizer and under-eye patches.

Above all, her goal is for her brand’s mission to align with her effortless beauty regimen. “Growing a garden, using simple ingredients for skin care, and being out in nature as often as possible are all things that influence my approach to beauty and wellness,” she explains.

Beyond that, she’s working toward leaving a legacy that will, she explains, “heal and empower Black women, especially those in the South.” As for raising and influencing her daughters, she wants them to be mindful of how their internal habits reflect their external beauty. “I’m a firm believer that beauty starts within—so I’m making sure my daughters are good humans with kind hearts, and in tune with who they are,” Jenkins states. “I’m teaching them how to care for their inner ecosystem: eating to live, hydrating, resting and being conscious of what they consume. These are the most important things, regarding beauty, that they should know.”