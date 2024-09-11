Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS25 Day Five

Photos Courtesy of Seleen Saleh for ESSENCE

New York Fashion Week’s fifth day brought the fashion industry’s dreamers to the forefront, offering a preview of spring and summer 2025 trends. Renowned brands including LoveShackFancy, PatBo, and Michael Kors showcased their visionary collections, with the incomparable Luar closing the evening. Designer Raul Lopez infused Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center with star power, including the presence of legends such as Madonna. Overall? These talented designers set the stage for what will soon grace our closets in the coming seasons.

On the beauty front, ethereal skin was in full demand, with the ESSENCE beauty team spotting perfect, radiant complexions on the streets. Yesterday saw a continuation of dewy bases with a focus on sculpted cheeks and highlighter enhancing high points of the face— especially the cheekbones.

When it came to hair, we’ve been empowered by a beautiful display of natural hair this season. Mini afros were in abundance for day five, for example— a reminder that what comes naturally to us will never go out of style.

Ahead, we get into 20 street style beauty moments, from day five of NYFW’s SS25 season, that we can’t stop talking about.