Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS25 Day Four

Photos by Seleen Saleh.

New York Fashion Week’s fourth day showcased a star-studded lineup of fashion industry heavyweights, including renowned brands Anna Sui, Coach and Tory Burch. However, it was the vibrant creations of Theophilio and the sultry designs of LaQuan Smith that truly captured the essence of cultural representation and brought the day’s shows to a sensational close.

Although the season is winding down, the beauty moments are still in full throttle. On the streets, we spotted Coco Jones who embodied off-duty model chic. A daytime smokey eye and flesh-toned glossy lip were rounded out by bold statement earrings.

Then, Tika Sumpter turned heads with her Diana Ross-inspired voluminous hair. And of course fashion icon June Ambrose delivered a masterclass in monochromatic styling, pairing her ensemble with a beauty look that featured a matte, rust brown eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip.

We’re seeing a continuation of “less is more” complexion finishes, fingerwaves, headscarves, romantic updos and of course expressional braids. All in all, from what the ESSENCE beauty team has gathered, New York’s beauty approach for the season is laid back and functional.

Below are the 23 best beauty moments from the day.