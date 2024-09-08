Best Beauty Street Style Moments From NYFW SS25 Day Two

Courtesy of Seleen Saleh

Fashion week in New York doubles as “beauty week” with the season’s latest hair and makeup trends showing up on the runway (and front row). However, beauty moments don’t end once the shows do. On day two of this year’s seven-day event, for example, attendees hit the streets in bald cuts, red lips, and moonlit skin.

We spotted Missy Elliott’s stylist June Ambrose—also seen in ESSENCE’s September/October 2024 issue—in warm brown eyeshadow with a wet curled ponytail under layered hats. Then, influencer Jackie Aina appeared in a popular blonde wig with powdered blush and full eyelashes. Meanwhile, rapper Lola Brooke opted for a black side part and spit curled sideburns.

Other attendees arrived with short hair: four of which paired with no lipstick, while another went for a full-bodied red (think: Tracee Ellis Ross at Willy Chavarria). Bobs and braids were in, too. One goer blended both with her braided bob and jumbo black beads. And, although we may think fashion week is time to show off a full coverage beat, we were reminded that opalescent makeup, dubbed “moonlit skin,” is more in season.

From cropped manes to bare skin, here are 22 of our favorite street style beauty moments from day two of NYFW.