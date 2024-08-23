5 Standout—And Empowering—Beauty Moments From The 2024 DNC

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The 2024 Democratic National Convention concluded on Thursday evening August 22nd, and with it, Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic National Party’s presidential nomination. The four-day convention saw a slew of speakers from local organizers, politicians, and celebrity entertainers, hosting a tremendous display of diverse beauty on a political stage.

Physical expressions of beauty have long been politicized, especially for those existing outside of Eurocentric beauty standards. While the appearance of marginalized women are often subject to unfair scrutiny, many Black women participating in the 2024 DNC used the platform to step into their unique beauty.

Below, ESSENCE takes a look at standout beauty moments from the DNC to offer empowering beauty inspiration.

Michelle Obama

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party’s presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The significance of Former First Lady Michelle Obama proudly wearing a protective hairstyle cannot be overstated. During her tenure as the First Lady of the United States she was subject to heightened ridicule surrounding her appearance, specifically hair, which she opted to keep straight to mitigate backlash. America may not have been ready for her natural hair then, but at this year’s convention, she casted away any critiques and stunned in a timeless braided look. Her hair was styled in a side part, swooping individual strands along her hairline and pulling her mini goddess braids into a waist-length jumbo braid.

Kerry Washington

TOPSHOT – US actress Kerry Washington (C) teaches the public how to pronounce “Kamala” with Kamala Harris’s great-nieces, Amara and Leela on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president today at the DNC which ran from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress and Scandal star Kerry Washington channeled the energy of Olivia Pope as she stepped onto the DNC stage with conviction. She wore a slicked-back voluminous natural ponytail, proving how elegant Black hair can look in every state. Accompanied by VP Harris’ beautiful nieces (who sported natural styles of their own), the three Black beauties greeted the convention’s audience with a natural radiance.

Jasmine Crockett

US Representative from Texas Jasmine Crockett walks off stage after speaking on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

United States Representative Jasmine Crockett has become somewhat of a household name this year for her bold, unapologetic presence. For the DNC, Crockett expressed the self-assured energy she’s known for with a stunning makeup look that caught the attention of many viewers. The look, anchored by a flawless base, accentuated an overall warm-toned glow, tied together with a fitting bold rep lip.

Amanda Gorman

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Poet and political activist Amanda Gorman graced the DNC stage with her moving words, emphasizing the current need for unity. Gorman, who is no stranger to wearing natural and protective styles for speaking engagements, wore Fulani braids, fashioned into an elegant updo with goddess-like loose curls framing her face. The style complemented her makeup, which featured a shimmery lid and glossy lip, pulling together an overall classic beauty look.

Angela Alsobrooks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Maryland Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party’s presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democratic Senate Nominee Angela Alsobrooks, whose hopeful victory would mark history in her own community, recounts her first time coming across VP Harris via ESSENCE Magazine. Alsobrooks’ turned heads with her speech and head-to-toe look, as her makeup displayed a picturesque example of the soft glam aesthetic.The look featured everything you would want in a soft glam beat: a light eyelid complimenting her suit, glow that brought warmth into her cheeks, and a nude lip combo with an immaculate blend.