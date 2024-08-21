Former President Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris In Passionate DNC Speech: "America Is Ready For A New Chapter"

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

CHICAGO, Illinois—Former President Barack Obama electrified the audience on the second night of the Democratic National Convention with a speech that blended admiration for Vice President Kamala Harris with an unflinching critique of Donald Trump.

In one of his most passionate addresses in nearly a decade, Obama not only endorsed Harris as the future of the Democratic Party but also championed a vision for the future that centers on the strength, resilience, and leadership of Black women.

Obama, alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama, took the spotlight, closing out the convention’s second night with a resounding call to action. “The torch has been passed,” he declared at the start of his speech, signaling a transformative shift in the Democratic Party’s leadership and the nation’s future. He praised President Joe Biden for his leadership and humility in stepping aside after five decades of public service. “We needed a leader who was steady, who brought people together, and who was selfless enough to do the rarest thing in politics: put his own ambition aside for the sake of the country,” Obama said.

The former president’s address bridged Biden’s valedictory speech the previous night, which focused on his administration’s accomplishments and the upcoming programming centered around the revamped Democratic ticket. It also reaffirmed his unique role within the party—a leader who can galvanize the base with his words, even after years away from the political stage.

Before a packed arena filled with delegates who remained on their feet for most of his 35-minute speech, Obama unleashed a scathing critique of Trump, portraying him as “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.” With his characteristic wit, Obama added, “It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”

The former president’s rebukes didn’t stop there. In a pointed critique of Trump’s tactics, Obama noted, “The childish nicknames and crazy conspiracy theories and weird obsession with crowd size,” quipping with a gesture that made light of Trump’s infamous focus on numbers. “It just goes on and on.”

Throughout his speech, Obama didn’t hold back in addressing the deep challenges facing the country. He spoke with a mix of urgency and frustration, contrasting Harris’s inclusive vision with Trump’s divisive tactics.

“America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story,” Obama declared. “We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.” He criticized Trump’s obsession with conspiracy theories and petty insults, likening him to “the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day.” The crowd erupted in laughter and applause, the former president’s sharp wit resonating with delegates who had waited for this moment.

Obama’s admiration for Harris was palpable. He spoke of their two-decade relationship, highlighting her trailblazing career as a prosecutor, senator, and vice president. For him, Harris isn’t just another politician; she’s a beacon of hope and a reflection of the best of what America has to offer.

This marks the second time the nation’s first Black president has urged Americans to elect a woman to the highest office—a reflection of his belief in Harris’s leadership.

Obama closed his remarks by evoking the memory of his late mother-in-law, Marian Robinson, as Michelle had done earlier, and his own mother, both of whom he described as “strong, smart, resourceful women.” He positioned Harris as cut from the same cloth—a leader who offers stability and hope to a nation in need of healing. “As much as any policy or program, I believe that’s what we yearn for—a return to an America where we work together and look out for each other,” Obama concluded. “That’s what this election is about.”