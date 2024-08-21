‘Joy And Justice’: ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga And GBEF President Alphonso David Rally Black Ahead Of Pivotal Election

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

In a message that merged inspiration with urgency, Caroline Wanga, CEO of ESSENCE Ventures, and Alphonso David, President and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum—delivered a resounding call to action during the Democratic National Convention’s Black Caucus meeting on Wednesday in Chicago.

Wanga and David took the stage with a mission: to galvanize Black communities to participate in the upcoming election with a sense of purpose and empowerment. Introducing themselves as “Justice” and “Joy,” the duo emphasized the duality of their message—fighting for justice while celebrating the joy that comes with Black cultural resilience.

David began by outlining the critical stakes of the election, noting, “We know how important it is that we elect someone who is going to protect the interests of people of color and marginalized communities. This election is about fighting for the future of our nation.” He then spoke about the groundbreaking “Paint The Polls Black” initiative, a partnership among ESSENCE, Global Black Economic Forum, and other Sundialmedia Group companies, including Refinery29 and AfroPunk. This initiative aims to educate, register, mobilizeand protect Black voters across the country.

Wanga then reflected on the power of Black women: “Essence has been around for 50 years, from the founding to now, continuing to be the place where Black women look for inspiration, encouragement, and information,” Wanga stated. She then highlighted the unique role of Black women as CEOs of home, culture and community.

Wanga’s message was one of celebration and empowerment, underscoring the pivotal role our community must play in civic engagement. Together, Wanga and David shared a vision of an empowered Black electorate that is informed, united, and ready to make its voice heard. They stressed the importance of not just voting but protecting that vote, ensuring that every Black voter is met with fairness and respect at the polls.

The talk concluded with a challenge to the audience: to take the message of joy and justice back to their communities, mobilize like never before, and ensure that Black voices shape the nation’s future. As Wanga powerfully stated, “We are ensuring that, alongside giving the information, sustenance, and truth to the CEOs of culture and community, we are also teaching them how to occupy the roles they already have—and how to wield their power in this pivotal moment.”



For more information on the” Paint The Polls Black” initiative, please visit www.essence.com/paintthepollsblack/.