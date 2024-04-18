The Global Black Economic Forum And U.S. News Announce New Partnership To Advance Equity And Economic Opportunity

Paras Griffin/ Getty Images

Today, the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) and U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News) announced a new partnership to advance equity and economic opportunity. The two global brands are collaborating with one another to ensure that equity remains a constant thread throughout their events, editorials and leadership development.

Since its inception, GBEF has emphasized the importance of elevating and advocating for Black and marginalized communities through thought leadership, global summits, workplace training, leadership development, and policy advocacy. As a global leader for independent journalism, rankings, journalism, and advice for over 90 years, U.S. News uses “world-class data and technology to publish independent reports, rankings and journalism and advice.”

This one-of-a-kind partnership is leveraging the multifaceted strengths of both organizations “to curate opportunities for leaders from all industries and professions to build scalable and sustainable solutions for creating economic opportunity for all,” according to a press release shared with ESSENCE. The collaboration will include a range of editorial content, events and leadership capacity building.

“Spotlighting the state of equity in our society is one of U.S. News’ core values. As part of this critical work, we are identifying partners to help deliver solutions – and this collaboration with GBEF represents the next stage of growth for U.S. News as it relates to this important initiative,” said U.S. News vice chairman and president Bill Holiber said.

“GBEF is doing impactful work, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership as we support and amplify each other’s efforts to create a world characterized by economic freedom for everyone,” Holiber continued.

GBEF President and CEO, Alphonso David echoed Holiber’s statement. “This partnership with U.S. News underscores our dedication to broadening our influence to further equity and economic opportunity. As a sister company of ESSENCE, a legacy Black-owned media brand, the Global Black Economic Forum understands the critical role of media in maintaining trusted channels for public information dissemination.”

“That’s why we do not take this partnership lightly,” added David. “Two legacy brands partnering on events, editorial collaborations, and leadership development are an opportunity for us to work alongside organizations who strive for a future that advances equity and economic opportunity.”

On June 5, in Washington, D.C., David will be leading a panel discussion at U.S. News’ 2024 The State of Equity in America forum with prominent business and political leaders. At this convening, government officials, heads of education, directors in health care, and select changemakers are poised “to examine the cross-sector strategies and multidimensional action needed to create a more just society for all.”

The conversation will continue in early July at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, where U.S. News will participate in the GBEF Business Summit & Public Convention in New Orleans. During the summit data journalists from U.S. News are set to present exclusive insights from its equity-oriented coverage and its 2024 Best States and Healthiest Communities projects. The presentation will be followed by a roundtable discussion focusing around “how business leaders, policymakers, and leaders can and should use data-informed decision-making to drive solutions that advance equity.”