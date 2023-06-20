Led By Vice President Kamala Harris, Senior Biden-Harris Administration Officials Are Set To Join The Global Black Economic Forum At The 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Paras Griffin/ Getty Images

At this year’s Essence Festival of Culture™, the Biden-Harris Administration led by Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior members of the administration– including Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan– will join The Global Black Economic Forum at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Vice President Harris, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, and Administrator Regan will join the Global Black Economic Forum’s Access and Opportunity Summit, an exclusive convening of world leaders, celebrities, business executives, policymakers, activists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders to discuss a range of topics from the evolution of philanthropy to addressing inequity on corporate boards.

On Friday, June 30, 2023, Vice President Harris and Secretary Yellen will each join the Global Black Economic Forum Headquarters Stage to discuss the impact of initiatives from the Biden-Harris administration that are dedicated to advancing economic opportunity for Black people, businesses, and communities. Additionally, Vice President Harris will discuss the impact of implementing legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and ongoing initiatives from the Biden-Harris Administration focused on advancing racial equity, economic justice and reproductive rights.

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, Administrator Regan will join the Global Black Economic Forum to discuss the intersection of environmental and economic justice.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris, Secretary Yellen, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, and Administrator Regan, and many others to the Global Black Economic Forum’s stages at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture,” said Alphonso David, President and CEO of The Global Black Economic Forum. “This will be a unique opportunity for festival attendees and those viewing at home to hear from and interact with leaders whose daily decisions impact their lives and the global economy. The Global Black Economic Forum was established to be the essential convener for the ideas and solutions that will create a more just and equal economy for all.”

This is the second year that the Vice President and senior Administration officials have participated in the Global Black Economic Forum at Essence Fest to discuss ongoing efforts to advance equity and opportunity for Black Americans and communities across the country.

In 2022, Vice President Harris spoke to the most critical issues facing Black women, including the fight for reproductive rights, during a fireside chat with Keke Palmer. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, Administrator Regan and former Mayor of New Orleans and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu participated in a Global Black Economic Forum discussion moderated by Angela Yee.

During the discussion, officials highlighted President Biden’s work to grow the economy, lower costs for families, support small businesses and ensure communities are receiving adequate infrastructure funding.

As part of its efforts to advance the economic interests of the Black Diaspora and other marginalized groups, The Global Black Economic Forum organizes global summits, engages in leadership development and advocates for policy changes, among other initiatives.

The Global Black Economic Forum’s Access & Economic Opportunity Summit takes place on June 29 in New Orleans. The Global Black Economic Forum will host additional conversations and presentations during the entire festival weekend between June 30 and July 2 at the Convention Center.