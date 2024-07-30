Black Political Figures Who Made Powerful Beauty Statements

Bettmann/Getty Images

Black women have never had the privilege of not being political––and neither has our beauty. Texturism leads to government-mandated hair discrimination, featurism turns into the fight against “pretty privilege” while systemic racism makes maintenance––like hair, nails, and makeup––unaffordable to the working class. Throughout history, however, Black political figures reclaimed their beauty to fight against––and attest to––the difficulties we face across the board.

Below, ESSENCE takes a look at 3 times Black political figures used beauty to make a statement.

Angela Davis

Angela Davis (born January 26, 1944) is an American political activist, philosopher, academic, scholar, and author. She is a professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz. A Marxist, Davis was a longtime member of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) and is a founding member of the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS). She is the author of over ten books on class, feminism, race, and the US prison system. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Political activist, author and member of the Black Panther Party’s Los Angeles chapter Angela Davis used her afro as a symbol of Black liberation. While Black women often straightened their hair to assimilate––despite current studies linking chemical relaxers to cancer––Davis used her afro to defy European standards of beauty and affirm the African. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, “Straightening hair was a means of survival. However, both men and women in the Black Panther Party disrupted this narrative by embracing the afro, showing that straightening hair was not needed to survive.”

Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama during the Midatlantic Regional Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, January 20, 2009. Obama was sworn in as the 44th US president earlier in the day. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

As the first Black First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama was a target for not only racist but misogynist attacks—all stirred up by sleeveless dresses dubbed “Armgate”. From a purple dress when the President addressed congress to a fuschia number on the cover of Vogue, showing her toned, elegant arms was somehow against the rules. While Black women are often called masculine in a racist, misogynistic attempt to strip us of our innocence, femininity, and womanhood, Obama took it as an opportunity to assert her power and show off how strong femininity can be.

Jasmine Crockett

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Jasmine Crockett speaks during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jasmine Crockett, lawyer and U.S. representative from Texas’s 30th congressional district, was attacked for her lash extensions by the now booted Marjorie Taylor Greene. She turned the infamous moment into a clap back, defending the Black beauty trend. “I just want to be clear, Black women are not the only people that wear lashes, but [people who support] MAGA do this thing where they talk about my nails, they talk about my hair,” Crockett told Allure. “They’ve said over and over that I’m ghetto, I’m a DEI hire. It’s this white superiority and privilege they decide they’re going to engulf themselves in.”