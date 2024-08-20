HomeFashion

Power Suits And Bold Brooches Commanded Attention At The DNC’s Opening Night

The women in leadership at the Democratic National Convention showcased strides toward the future in bold ensembles.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

On the opening night Democratic National Convention, other than powerful speeches, surprise appearances, policies being shared, and a growing hope for a Black woman president, we noticed an unspoken language among the Black women in leadership. From Vice President Kamala Harris to Representative Jasmine Crockett, and Senator Laphonza Butler, it seemed a power suit and a bold brooch was part of the opening night uniform. 

The presidential candidate was all smiles in a tan Chloé suit worn with a white tie-up blouse layered underneath. She tends to lean toward structured suits as a means to communicate not just an organized look but one that speaks to her powerful presence. Her brooch was small but still served a stylish and bold message. Her pearl and diamond-encrusted pin brooch on her sharp lapel appeared in the shape of a waving American flag. A pair of pearl earrings and a simple stack of bracelets accompanied her chic outfit. 

Senator Laphonza Butler’s appearance was another bold choice as she stepped onto the DNC stage in a striking red suit. It was paired with a satin white shirt layered underneath and a cluster of pearls wrapped around her neck. The powerful choice of red makes me think of the passion that is often synonymous with the color. As a leader in the labor movement to move into the role of a senator, it seems that Butler is aware, especially as a Black woman, that it takes being bold to get to the spaces you want to be in to make a difference. 

Lastly, with a heartfelt speech sprinkled in with alliteration that stays with an audience, Representative Jasmine Crockett’s black suit with white piping around the lapels and sides of her trousers was a show stopper. Her large brooch covered in diamonds matched her statement earrings. One thing Crockett is not afraid of is making a strong statement. From her suit choice to her bold brooch, it’s clear that she does not limit her stylistic choices as a Black woman in politics, but rather embraces audaciousness.  

