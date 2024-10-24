Three Beauty Creators Share How To Elevate Your Halloween Makeup

TikTok

Halloween season is in full swing which means it’s time to break out those extra beauty brushes. For those who love the transformative power of makeup, Halloween offers the ideal opportunity to go all out with creativity and imagination.

Who better to consult than Black beauty creators that relish in the artful spooky season? TikTok creators Challan (@challxn), Desiree (@96_des), and Kennedy (@whokae) spoke to ESSENCE about their favorite Halloween looks, what looks they’re feeling for this year, and tips they have to share.

If you’re in a pinch and need a quick but cute last minute costume idea, these beauties have a few suggestions to share. The top picks include a cat, cow, vampire, and a rhinestone spider graphic liner look. The first three options are versatile and accessible in both makeup and clothing, and approachable no matter the makeup skills. As Kennedy puts it, a vampire look is “quick, timeless, and effortlessly chic—plus, everyone has something black in their closet!” The spider graphic liner on the other hand, may be for those more seasoned or patient, but the payoff is well worth it.

To the creatives looking to dabble in transformation this holiday, Desiree suggests, “Let your imagination run wild and experiment with unconventional materials like face gems or fabric to add texture to your look. Take inspiration from your surroundings like nature [and] don’t feel pressured to use expensive products, drugstore options work just as well and practice makes perfect.”

Kennedy, the makeup maven who explores special effects looks, states her creepy Teletubbies look as her favorite past costume thus far. She also encourages more experienced makeup users, especially Black women, to explore special effects makeup as well. “Not only is it perfect for Halloween, but it’s also an invaluable skill for any artist, especially those aspiring to work in the film industry. Representation is crucial, and as a Black woman, I believe we need more SFX artists in the field to reflect the diversity of our experiences and creativity. Embracing this art form can help pave the way for greater inclusivity in the industry.”

Challan, who is no novice in the space, has done everything from full on body paint, optic-bending makeup looks, and spot-on cosplay. She is most fond of her Goju Satoru recreation, as she felt he was one of the most interesting characters to portray. As a beauty creator, Challan is always pushing the boundaries of ingenuity and invites others to do the same, “Have fun with it! Try new things. Try things you’d normally deem strange or unconventional, [that’s] where creativity is born.” She also offers, “don’t be afraid to draw inspo from somewhere else, just credit it if you do!”

For the spooky beauties looking to up their game this year, creators agree that skeleton glam is a great place to start. For their own looks, you can expect to see horror renditions on classic faves and alter egos emerge. Whatever route you take, letting curiosity guide you will often lead to explorations that channel the best parts of Halloween: creativity and self-expression.