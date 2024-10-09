Fall Makeup Trends Celeb MUAs Are Looking Forward To

julio donoso/Sygma via Getty Images

We’ve seen all the makeup trends summer had to offer. From blush smoothies to movement-approved makeup and porcelain skin, it was clear that the season was a moment for authentic beauty. Now, with autumnal vibes in full swing, naturally, our favorite makeup artists are setting the new makeup dos for fall.

Below, three industry-leading MUAs break down the looks, techniques, and products behind their favorite fall trends.

Legendary makeup artist, Pat McGrath

Backstage at Versace RTW Spring 2025 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Delphine Achard/WWD via Getty Images)

The fall makeup trends she’s looking forward to:

This fall, it’s all about celebrating the majorness of multidimensional finishes and opulent hues. We’re seeing a resurgence of bold, jewel-toned eye looks paired with soft, glowing complexions. You can even see that from my recent Bottega Veneta and LOEWE SS25 shows.

I’m particularly excited about the embrace of rich, sumptuous textures that create both drama and elegance. Think mesmerizing metallics, velvety mattes, and hypnotic holographic sheens—all coming together to create a look that’s equal parts captivating and couture.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A model walks the runway during the Valentino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Another trend is Bold Lips. The past couple of years we’ve seen an emphasis on gloss and tinted balm, but the fall 2024 collections saw the return of lipstick in a major way, like the looks I created for Valentino Fall/Winter 2024 and Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 show in Barcelona.

It’s one of the reasons I created my new Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil, a lip product that features the intense pigment and lush texture of lipstick, but with a tapered, pencil-like tip that gives you both precision and the opportunity to play. It’s designed to let you experiment with bold lip designs, whether that’s a classic bright red or a multi-dimensional ombré effect.

Her top pro tips to achieve the look:

The secret to achieving these opulent eye looks is all in the layering. Start with a soft matte base to sculpt and define the eyes. Then, layer on a metallic or shimmering shade to add depth and dimension. To finish, press a touch of an iridescent or sparkling formula onto the center of the lids for that extra hint of luminescence. It’s all about building the look in stages to create a multi-faceted finish that catches the light from every angle.

Her product recommendations:

For eyes, the LUMINOUS LEGENDS: MEGA EYE SHADOW PALETTE is an absolute essential. With shades like CELESTIAL CERULEAN—a sparkling deep blue that I coined “sparkling denim”—and STARDUST PEONY—an iridescent coral rose—you can effortlessly create a myriad of looks that are perfect for fall. For the ultimate finishing touch, the LUMINOUS LEGENDS: ASTRAL NOIR EYE SHADOW DUO, featuring the shimmering shades BLITZ GOLD and ASTRAL NOIR, adds that final touch of opulence.

Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist, Priscilla Ono

The fall makeup trends she’s looking forward to:

I feel like this fall will bring a modern version of the off duty 90’s model. Nostalgia is always trending, but the makeup products we use have evolved so much that it’s the same vibe but modernized. This fall, I think we will see luminous skin, beautiful blush, and a ‘90s brown/deep red toned lined lip. I feel like this kind of trend is so versatile since you can wear it every day or pick bolder shades to dress it up for special occasions without having to use more products. It’s easy and straightforward, but still looks so classic.

Iman during Arista Records Party for Whitney Houston at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Her top pro tips to achieve the look:

When applying foundation, I really like to use Fenty Beauty’s Foundation Brush #145. The shape of the brush is almost like a teardrop which really allows you to get in hard-to-reach places. It’s also more on the dense side so it evenly distributes product, which leaves the skin looking almost airbrushed!

I like to use blush above the contours of the cheeks and blend into the hairline for a gradient look, and then go in with a sponge to blend all the edges together for an effortless look.

For a perfectly lined lip, I love to do what I call the ‘Cupid’s Bow Contour’ technique:

STEP #1: Start by lining the center of your Cupid’s bow, concentrating on the shape. Then fade the liner to the corners of the lip.

STEP #2: Line the bottom center of the lip and fade the liner towards the outer corners.

STEP #3: Blend the liner by pressing your lips together.

STEP #4: Top it off by layering with Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Stix to achieve that 90’s brown/red tone lip.

Her product recommendations:

The Fenty Beauty Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation is the perfect finish to achieve that look, it’s buildable and feels so nice on the skin. Especially with the weather changing in the fall, you can get that ‘luminous skin that still looks like skin’ look that usually comes during the summer.

For blush, try out the new Fenty Beauty Fenty Cheeks Out Suede Powder Blush. It has a gorgeous matte finish in colors ranging from peachy pink to coral red and all your favorite pinky-neutrals in between. Some shades that I think would be right up the 90’s alley would be Bakin’ Cakez, Petal Poppin’ and Summertime Wine. For a bold pop of color, Lolly Poppy or Daiquiri Dip.

Lastly, for a modern 90’s brown/deep red toned lip—Fenty Beauty Trace’d Out Pencil Lip Liner and Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Stix High-Shine Gloss Stick.There are so many lip combos that would work perfectly, and the formulas are beautiful together!

MAC Senior National Artist, Fatima Thomas

The fall makeup trends she’s looking forward to:

Dark, bold lips are so chic. And the rich color palette for fall is always refreshing after a summer of neons, pastels, and brights.

Her top pro tips to achieve the look:

Go through your makeup bag and pull out your favorite autumnal colors. Do you have a cold chocolate? A cranberry? Slate gray? Taupe? If not, put those on your shopping list and head over to your nearest MAC Store or counter.

Her product recommendations

My three must have brushes, for getting gorgeous, sophisticated eye looks are MAC 224, 242, 239, 240, and 263. These tools will allow you to create a variety of looks, from minimal to maximum.