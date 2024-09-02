New WYN Line Honors Serena Williams’ Grand Slam Anniversary

Jamie Squire/Allsport / Getty Images

In 1999, 17-year-old tennis champion Serena Williams won the final singles match in the U.S. Open. This win became her first of 23 Grand Slams.

Now, as the tournament rolls back around, the WYN Beauty founder––and greatest tennis player of all time––celebrates her 25th Grand Slam anniversary with a new collection of athlete-proof lip products.

“I’ve tried to capture the feeling of victory in the shades, names, and formulas, and hope to inspire others to celebrate their personal victories with this launch,” Williams tells ESSENCE.

Joining WYN’s existing lip wardrobe––which includes matte and featherweight lipstick, lip and cheek color, and a lip serum––is the new STARTING LINE peptide-infused lip liner and ACCEPTANCE SPEECH shimmering hydrating lip gloss.

Enriched with high-performance, long-wear ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and peptides, the latest collection lasts even after high-intensity movement. “When we were developing our Lip Liner, I wanted to create a liner that went on the lips as smoothly and precisely as our GLIDELINE Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner applies to the eye,” she says, which both pack water-resistant color.

As a fan of buildable beauty products, Williams’s original lip combination (think: her look at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony) layered their rich brown matte lipstick with the rosy nude featherweight.

Now, with the latest launch, she has eight new shades of lip liner and gloss to add to her routine. From Starting Line’s vibrant red shade “bold” and deep warm brown “overcome” to Acceptance Speech’s nude peach “prize” and warm gold shimmer named “trophy,” each color represents a win.

“I’m such a lip girl, whether bold or nude, matte or glossy,” she says, turning lips into her largest WYN Beauty section. “I especially love playing around with liners and glosses for a layered look, so I’m thrilled we’re finally launching both together.”