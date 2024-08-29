The Best Celebrity Beauty Moments At The 2024 US Open

Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images

Following high stakes at London’s Wimbledon Championships (and all the celebrity beauty moments in between), the 2024 tennis tour takes to The States for the final stop on the grand slam calendar.



The U.S. Open kicked off in New York City this week, with Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka are both up on the score. To cheer the world’s best tennis champions on, we spotted a few familiar fans in the stands.

On day one, Kerry Washington joined her mother in tight half-up half-down curls kissed by Queens humidity. Her no-makeup tennis look required no frills other than a red-orange lip (think: Wyn Beauty’s matte lipstick in muted cayenne) and a hint of mascara.



Meanwhile, actress Danai Gurira pulled out a demure purple lip and smokey eyeshadow to match her Gauff-inspired box braids.

Ballerina Misty Copeland was seen, pairing her slicked back tennis braid with a matte makeup look to fend off sweat: pink lipstick, dark lashes, and a powdered finish.



Then, Broadway actress Kecia Lewis-Evans re-twisted her locs into a tiered bun, which played up her micro-brows and sun-kissed eyeshadow. And, by day three, ESPN broadcaster Cari Champion arrived in a black wig with extra-long lashes to dress up her sporty pale pink tones.

With the two-week tournament underway, check out all the best celebrity beauty moments, so far, at this year’s U.S. Open.

Kerry Washington

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Kerry Washington arrives at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on August 26, 2024 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Danai Gurira

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Danai Gurira arrives at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on August 26, 2024 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Misty Copeland

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Misty Copeland attends day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on August 26, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

Kecia Lewis-Evans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Kecia Lewis-Evans attends day one of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on August 26, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

Cari Champion