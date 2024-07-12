Jodie Turner-Smith Sports Protective Scarves At Wimbledon Tournament

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Wimbledon commenced their two-week tennis tournament this month, drawing celebrities from all over the world to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Among the crowd––which included Sabrina Elba and Gladys Knight––Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith arrived on the eighth day of the championship to serve up one of our favorite protective styles: a head scarf.

Aside from this season’s trending styles, like the braided baldie and knotless braids, the Jamaican-British actress reminds us that head scarves never go out of style. She tied her Ralph Lauren printed scarf over natural low cut curls. Unlike Beyoncé’s Parisian silk scarf moment, Turner-Smith’s scarf was tied behind her head instead of under the chin.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Jodie Turner-Smith attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wearing Ralph Lauren on July 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This small detail exposed the front of her natural hair––which resulted in gel-swooped edges (try Fenty Hair’s Controlling Type Thickening Edge Control)––while the rest of her head remained protected under the London clouds. Beneath the scarf, hairstylist Abra Kennedy installed comb twists to define the actress’ texture, which helped her hair remain intact throughout the tournament. Her look, paired with red pigmented blush and dark under eyeliner, replaced her recent romantic hairstyles with a sporty moment.

But this isn’t the first time the actress has turned heads, either. At the 2024 Met Gala, Ursula Stephen turned Turner-Smith into an “angelic rockstar” with a choppy punk wig. Then, she attended Good Morning America in a flipped bob with an undercut bang and a 45th Harry Bar Mayfair celebration in a bouffant afro. Now, the actress is enjoying the versatility of a scarf, rocking two different tennis-approved ones, and reminding us that giving our hair a break can be chic, too.