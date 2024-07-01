ICYMI: 14 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

This week, celebrities shifted between chic French beauty at haute couture week in Paris and major glam at the 2024 BET Awards and beyond.

At the top of our feed, Pat McGrath beat Doja Cat’s mug for Schiaparelli couture’s FW24 front row. For this, she wears a divine pink rose lip (LUST: Gloss™ in the color ‘HEAVY PETAL’) paired with dramatic brow-veiling blue powered eyeshadow.

Beyoncé was in for similar dramatics, covering her teased curls with a headscarf, shielding her eye makeup with sunglasses, and painting on a red lip. Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor and Essence Festival panelist Serena Williams attended Thom Browne in a blonde bob and braids respectively.

On the topic of protective styles, Halle and Chloe Bailey were on the same accord for last night’s BET Awards, both combing back their re-twisted locs to reveal a cat eye. To close the week, influencer Jordyn Woods wore a modest abaya-type gown to cover her hair, pulling attention to her radiant peach makeup moment.

In case you missed it, take a look at 14 celebrity beauty moments from the week.