Coco Gauff Opts For Tennis-Core At US Open

Coco Gauff stepped out for day one of the US Open in a stylish cut-out skort dress. Created in the tone sky blue, her New Balance outfit was trendy but also minimalistic. Rather than fashion peacocking the tennis maven opted to keep it simple while the entire globe watched her match against Varvara Gracheva.

The clothing choices Grauff delved into felt trend-driven but also very her, straight tennis-core action. The top portion was a sky blue tone with minimal branding and stripes consisting of highlighter yellow and white. A crossover back was hit with yellow completely. Whereas, the skort that was a part of the ensemble was the exact hue of blue previously mentioned. Coco’s headband was a vibrant yellow tone. For accessories, she wore a beaded bracelet, a silver pair of earrings, and a silver Olympic-themed chain necklace.

For her hard-earned singles win at the US Open, the colorful New Balance shoe the Coco CG2 made its on-court debut. Its detailing reigns supreme: there are nods to Grauff and hits of color that are exciting for a tennis shoe meant for those who are bold. I love that the shoe includes her initials and a bit of an homage to the Statue of Liberty in New York City. In an exclusive statement, Gauff shares insights on the shoe. Notably, she says they are reflective of where she’s currently at in her life. “The Coco CG2 has so many design details that represent who I am and where I’m at in my life now.”

Al Bello/Getty Images

One of Gauff’s latest fashion moments included being a flag bearer at this year’s Olympics in Paris on behalf of the United States. The tennis icon was reportedly the first tennis player to do so in addition to being the youngest player ever to accept this prestigious role. While bearing the flag she wore a remarkable white blazer with red and blue stripes by Ralph Lauren, the official sponsor of the U.S. Olympic Team.

Underneath the jacket, she wore a striped button-up in navy and white in addition to statement denim. This look felt very Americana, but it also was a bit of a departure from Gauff’s on-court attire. It allowed her a moment to juxtapose her sports bras and tennis skirts that are associated with sportswear hence pushing her into the fashion lexicon even further.

Below take a look at Coco Gauff’s look for Day 1 at the US Open.