5 Expert-Approved Back-To-School Skincare Tips

Serge Krouglikoff / Getty Images

Summer has fast faded, autumn is near and most students and teachers are preparing (if they haven’t already) to return to the classroom. The start of a new season can be quite the stressor, from adjusting to a new environment, meeting new people, getting a handle on a hectic schedule, and the strenuous demands of scholarly life.

Balancing it all, in addition to the shift in temperature, can have an adverse effect on your overall skin health, too. But, not to worry — we’ve tapped the best in their field to help you ace that healthy glow with the ultimate back-to-school skin guide.

Start fresh

Cleansing is the most important step in maintaining healthy, balanced, stress-free skin. “A simple AM routine should include a gentle cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen,” says Dr. Marisha Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist in NYC. It’s always important to thoroughly remove makeup, buildup, and oil from the day at night to prevent unwarranted blemishes, skin irritation, and overall inflammation.

The finest cleansing formulas will gently purify your skin without stripping it of healthy oils such as the CeraVe Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser” says Garshick. It combines the benefits of a hydrating cream cleanser to nourish the skin with the benefits of a foaming cleanser, to help eliminate any excess buildup, oil, or makeup— effectively cleansing without drying the skin as it contains ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration. Great for all skin types, especially sensitive skin.

Protect your skin barrier

A new school year means a change in the season is approaching soon after. Temperatures begin to drop during the transition from fall to winter and our skin barrier is more susceptible to compromising conditions such as eczema, rosacea flare-ups, dermatitis, and more. ” The combination of frigid temperatures, little to no humidity, hot showers, and dry indoor heating can render the skin to become dry due to lack of or very little moisture in the environment,” says Garshick — and I agree.

In my professional experience, having the pleasure of treating skin of all forms as a holistic esthetician of almost 18 years, this can deprive the barrier of its natural moisture and leave the skin susceptible to dryness. Therefore, now would be the perfect time to add in products with ceramides like the Of Other Worlds Barrier Treatment Serum. It contains skin-mimicking ceramides, a hyaluronic acid booster, and a host of antioxidants that deliver immediate hydration, brighten unevenness, soothe irritation, smooth mild texture, and strengthen skin’s baseline.

Maintain moisture

No matter how tired or busy you may be, applying moisturizer AM and PM is vital for keeping skin healthy, moisturized, and uncompromised. Again, think of moisture-retaining ingredients and this La Roche Posay Double Repair Moisturizer has it all. ” It contains a combination of ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier and niacinamide which has soothing properties, while also supporting the skin barrier and calming the skin,” says Garshick.

It’s an extremely lightweight cream that helps to replenish moisture using glycerin and can be used all year round — Great for all skin types as it is oil-free and won’t leave the skin feeling greasy, while still being suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Bonus Tip: There is an AM version called the UV Double Repair which contains SPF. That with a simple moisturizer packed rich in fatty acids that are thought to strengthen the skin’s barrier and improve moisture retention. And speaking of SPF…

Apply SPF daily—even when it’s cloudy

While the sun’s rays may not feel as warm or powerful on your skin during the winter, the UV rays will continue to break down your skin cells at a faster rate regardless of what season it is. UVA rays are also the main culprit behind many common skin issues such as dryness, texture, blemishes, and premature aging. So, When shopping for your back-to-school skincare needs, don’t forget to toss that SPF in the cart.

My favorite is the Elta MD UV Clear SPF 46 Broad Spectrum which is a great sunscreen for those with oily or acne-prone skin in addition to offering broad-spectrum UV coverage, it also contains niacinamide, which calms and soothes the skin, reducing inflammation and redness that may be associated with acne flares. A wonderful natural alternative is Every Tone SPF 30 by LESSE Skincare. It’s a non-comedogenic mineral sunscreen that contains zinc oxide that’s soothing, protective, regenerating, and skin-improving — universally suitable for any skin tone that leaves a beautiful transparent finish.

Pass the pop quiz

Stress is a major factor for kids during school and blemishes can pop up due to the lack of sleep, overpacked schedules, and stress. When an unexpected blemish flares, ice it, and apply a spot treatment containing benzoyl peroxide, sulfur, or salicylic acid such as Face Reality Sulfur Spot Treatment. ” This spot treatment offers a combination of 6% sulfur and a peptide to help reduce red and inflamed acne spots, without leaving a white or sticky residue,” says Garshick. It also contains allantoin, so it is soothing and gentle on the skin and is fragrance-free, making it great for all skin types.