4 Must-Have Back-To-School Bags For A Stylish Return To Campus

Back-to-school season is upon us with many budding scholars and returning graduate students hurrying to get their essentials for the school year. Being back on campus, sitting at the library, rushing to class, and listening to lectures are all back in session. That means you’re going to need an essential piece to carry you and your books through the school year, and what better way to do that than in style?

We’ve been loving bag styles that fit your stylistic and scholastic needs for the back-to-school season. Think slouchy leather bags, mature and stylish backpacks, and laptop covers that look like clutches. If there are days where the load is heavier than others, even a leather tote bag will be on our list of bag silhouettes we’ll be styling all season long. These styles are transferable even for teachers and professors on campus as well. From adding trousers and kitten heels to keeping it casual in class, we’ve got tips for how to style the bag styles for the back-to-school season below.

Leather Tote

Leather totes are coming back as the weather is getting cooler. This is an opportunity to add one to your wardrobe as an everyday bag. This patent or suede tote from Sèzane allows space for a laptop, books, and other necessities, like smaller items from a planner to a pencil case. It also features a slot for your phone or small items with a front pocket. Style yours with a loose pair of jeans, a tank top with an open oversized button-down, and a pair of easy mules. To dress it up, a buttoned lightweight cardigan paired with structured pleated trousers and a pair of leather sneakers or loafers.

PARIS, FRANCE – APRIL 26: Heart Evangelista wears a beige / brown large studded bag from Prada, during a street style fashion photo session, on April 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Slouchy Leather Bag

A slouchy leather bag is perfect for carrying you through a buddy semester. If you do not like totes or even backpacks, this option is for you. This style is ideal for someone who is a student during the day and a worker after hours or someone who has a robust life outside of school. You can pack all your necessities into it while also looking utterly fashionable. From your laptop or tablet to a few books, the bigger the bag, the better. This one from Banana Republic would look stylish with just about any look you put together, but for a presentation try wearing yours with an oversized blazer paired with straight-leg jeans, a loose blouse, and a pair of kitten heels. For something casual, just trade your heels for a pair of flats.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 8: A guest wears black sunglasses, gold necklace, dark gray pattern oversized jacket, a gold watch, gold rings, dark gray pattern pants, black leather bag, black open toe sandal, outside Munthe, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on August 8, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A Chic Backpack

Backpacks don’t have to be limited to high schoolers, and they don’t have to be childish, either. You can wear a chic, mature backpack for the back-to-school season. This one from Rebecca Minkoff is the perfect example of a chic backpack to carry to class. Wear yours with an easy oversized T-shirt and a denim skirt with a slit at the front and a pair of sneakers. Or to dress it up, add a blazer to that look and trade your sneakers for a pair of heeled mule sandals. Carry all your essentials from a large book to your lecture or your laptop to the school library.

A Laptop Sleeve Clutch

If you have a very light workday with minimal classes and even less homework, carrying your laptop is the best option. If that’s the case, a laptop sleeve that looks like a clutch would be your best option, especially if you have a short day. This laptop sleeve from Leatherology looks like a stylish clutch that could go with any look effortlessly—a trench coat over a loose T-shirt with baggy jeans and a pair of loafers. For an even dressier look, try a pair of trousers with a button-down shirt and a pair of pointed-toe kitten heels.