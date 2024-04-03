5 Statement Bag Trends We’re Wearing This Spring Directly From The Runway

Getty Images

The Spring/Summer 2024 runway trends consisted of bright colors, short hems, cinched waists, and, of course, statement bags. These pieces ranged from a bucket-shaped variation to the folded clutch, in big and small sizes, but nonetheless these carry-alls made a statement. The spring season’s accessories, especially in regard to bags, must be standouts.

Runways including Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Ulla Johnson, and more have brought us statement bag trends to try that won’t overpower an outfit. Think of a sleek burgundy bag as a pop of color to a monochromatic look or a folded clutch that’s reminiscent of an envelope to add to an event outfit. Other trends like a large woven bag that isn’t the usual wooden raffia fabric or a classic bucket bag in leather or canvas are on our radar as well.

Bags need to get the same styling treatment as clothing. Sometimes they can make or break your look, that’s why we’re here. Below we’re sharing tips on how to style these statement items throughout the springtime and into the summer.

Keep scrolling to know what statement bags we’re wearing all spring and how to style them.

Big Woven Bags

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 23: A model walks the runway during the Bottega Veneta Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta, Ulla Johnson, Gabriella Hearst and an assortment of other runway presentations featured large woven bags as the centerpiece of their accessories. Their Spring/Summer 2024 runways made us look forward to the warm weather bag accessories as we shivered in the cold to these shows during New York Fashion Week in February. Bottega Veneta’s was particularly eye-catching as it was made of a sheen leather. You could style the bag identically to how it appeared in the show. Pair it with a light knit tank top and flowing trousers or make it more casual with jeans or jorts. Or perhaps, a bubble hem strapless dress for added dimension if you’re a bit of a maximalist.

Burgundy Bags

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: A model walks the runway during the Gucci Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The color burgundy is taking over and not just with clothing. This dark-hued item has been on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways like Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Loewe, and more. You could wear it in many styles from a clutch, a shoulder bag, or a tote. And in any fabric like leather, crocodile, or even canvas. Wear one with an all-black monochromatic outfit for a night out, or casually with a graphic T-shirt, a denim skirt, and knee-high boots with pointed toes. The color alone is a statement that won’t overshadow any stylish outfit.

The Folded Clutch

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: A model walks the runway during the Dries Van Noten Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The folded clutch is a go-to that can come in a wide array of colors and fabrics. Dries Van Noten’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway designed it in blue denim while other brands like Altuzarra looked to leather. variations The envelope-like shape is a conversation starter and a new way to approach the classic clutch. Usually, a clutch is worn to more nighttime events like galas, but wear one with a gown if you’d like or to a girl’s only dinner with a satin top and skirt to add an elegant element to your outfit.

Oversized Shoulder Bags

Model on the runway at the Ulla Johnson Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Powerhouse Arts on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Ulla Johnson, Ferragamo, and Miu Miu all created an array of fantastical oversized carry-alls. An overflowing bag in a light or chocolate brown exudes chic office siren energy and we’re here for it. This trend can be worn over the shoulder or in hand depending on the strap length. If it’s a chilly day these bags look lovely with a tan or bag trench coat or light wool coat, a button down, maybe a tie if you’d like, and jeans. A billowy skirt and oversized T-shirt will do the trick on warmer, on-the-go days.

The Bucket Bag

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

This classic bag truly always stays in style. Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway made us fall back in love with them. This option speaks to the spring weather and transcends age gaps, especially since seeing a leather bucket bag on Miu Miu’s runway which appeared to be targeted towards a younger audience. Wear this with a puff sleeve minidress if you’re into the coquette aesthetic or with a blazer layered over a tank top and a pair of jorts for a look with some juxtaposition.