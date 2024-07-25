5 Fancy Going Out Tops That Think Outside The Box

Getty Images

Staying in is always a welcomed habit in our eyes, but this summer we’re making the most of the warmth and eccentric energy the summer has to offer. Whether you’re vacationing for a few days or have some time over the weekend to kill time, going out is inevitable, especially if you live in a bustling city. Bumping into friends during an errand or right after an outing for brunch seems to be the serendipity we all need this season.

That’s why we’re staying ready with going out tops that are outside of the box. While classic plunging necklines and sequins are a mainstay for a night out, we’re thinking about tops with draping, intricate cutouts, and extraordinary silhouettes. Think elaborate yet sophisticated, playful yet sensual, these are the adjectives we’re sticking with for the rest of the summer in regard to getting dressed for a night out.

Think about those intricate tops you had in your cart with other details like Trompe ‘l’oeil prints to elevated details on something as basic as a T-shirt silhouette. We’re giving you our styling tips on how to wear these types of styles this summer and year-round solely for a going-out occasion.

Keep scrolling to see what tops we’re choosing from, below.

Draped Tops

A blouse with draping of any kind is one of the ultimate going-out silhouettes. It could be a long sleeve with draping at the neckline or throughout the entire top. Whether it’s short or long sleeve is up to our discretion. When putting together a look, try styling a top and bottom that complement each other’s hues. If the texture of your top is satin try bottoms with a sequined detail or match your fabrics to both top and bottom. Add a pair of gold statement earrings with a bag that adds a pop of color to your look. Next, throw on a pair of pointed-toe shoes whether it’s cowboy boots, kitten heels, or flats. This is a ‘fit filled with elegance.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Cutout Tops

Cutout tops don’t have to comprise chic design details throughout your outfit. It can be a top that comes with more coverage than it does reveal your skin like below. You can dress it up with a pair of trousers featuring another cutout or a simple bias-cut satin skirt. Try a chunky boot with a clutch or handbag for a dinner outing with your girls or an impromptu date that calls for dressy attire. You can switch your boots to a pair of pumps to add a hint of sophistication to your look. An easy yet sleek clutch for the night will always be a go-to.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Halter Tie Tops

Halter tops don’t get enough love. One like below would be fitting for a summer night out dancing or enjoying a vibrant jazz concert. Imagine heading to dinner with a group of your girls with a halter top in any shade or pattern paired with a loose-fitting cargo pant or jeans and heeled booties. Or to go an even dressier and daring route, try your halter top with a bubble skirt in a complementary color paired with open-toe strappy heels.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Sheer Button Downs

The sheer trend was on the rise earlier this year, but we’re on board with see-through button-downs this season. The convenience of a breezy top paired with the sensuality of the sheer fabric alone makes it an out-of-the-box top. A classic silhouette such as a button-down merged with the revealing element is an exciting summer look if you ask us. You can style yours with a matching sheer skirt and a pair of knee-high boots for juxtaposition. Or you could wear a pair of billowing barrel-shaped bottoms for added dimension to your textured outfit.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Trompe L’oeil Tops

A Trompe l’oeil top will always be one of our favorites for going out. Think John Paul Gaultier like the top featured below. Sometimes baring it all even in the summertime isn’t what you’re going for, that’s why we love the cheekiness of a Trompe l’oeil detail in any top. One tip: try styling yours with a lengthy denim skirt or a simple pair of black trousers with pointed-toe heels. Add a chain-detailed mini bag for extra glamour. To lean more casually, wear your top with a pair of loose-fitting jeans and a pair of leather sneakers with a slouchy leather bag.