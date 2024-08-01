Back To School Essentials To Add To Your Wardrobe

Getty Images

As the end of summer approaches and fall begins, back-to-school season brings excitement and overwhelming energy as classes resume for teachers, graduate students, and returning college students. It’s a time when scholastic goals and achievements take center stage, along with the looming decisions of what to buy and wear each day. To help you stay prepared for the academic year, our fashion team has put together a list of essential items for your back-to-school wardrobe.

Adding these items to your academia wardrobe will be in your best interest as each of these pieces are meant to add a bit of ease to your academic journey in small ways without compromising style. Think leather tote bags to stylish planners that take the blow of constant homework just a tad. We’re here to help with how to style these items to ensure you feel your best self during your school year. Going back to school, no matter what age you are, is an accomplishment in itself. So, keep scrolling to learn more about how to get your school looks to be elevated and effortless this season.

Leather Tote Bag

A leather tote bag is highly necessary during the school year because it allows you to carry your laptop, books, headphones, planner, and more in a stylish way. This sleek black Topshop bag would complement any outfit for your classes or study sessions. From a post-gym leggings and crop top look to a dressier trouser and oversized button down outfit, a bag like this is versatile and essential for back-to-school.

PARIS, FRANCE – APRIL 26: Heart Evangelista wears a beige / brown large studded bag from Prada, during a street style fashion photo session, on April 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Blue Light Glasses

Even if you don’t have a prescription pair of glasses, blue light glasses are the way to go to avoid those migraines in class or when studying. This pair from Amazon offers a fashionable approach to protecting your eyes from your constant screen time UV light rays. Try a pair as you prepare for those week-long thesis research sessions, study groups, and overall doom scrolling after you’ve finished writing out those required responses to those assigned readings and opinions for online classes. This is another item that can be thrown on to any look from your most laid-back outfits like graphic T-shirts and baggy jeans paired with sneakers to dressier office-core learning outfits such as a blazer over a blouse and trousers paired with loafers.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 09: A guest wears black glasses, a brown / beige and black leopard print pattern turtleneck t-shirt, a neon red zipper sport sweater, matching neon red sport large pants, a red braided fabric large handbag, gold rings, pumps heels shoes , outside Baum und Pferdgarten, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 09, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Stylish Laptop Case

A stylish laptop case is a go-to essential as you’re going to want to ensure your device’s safety throughout the school year. Nothing wrong with a plain case, but within the gloom and stress of the year not everything needs to be black or beige to feel grown-up. We’re having fun with our laptop cases even when in the office working. Our Senior Fashion Editor, Devine Blacksher often holds her laptop in this smiley face Baggu case to brighten up even the most stressed filled days.

Cardigans

While the weather may still be warm now, the lecture classrooms and libraries on campus tend to be quite cold with the air conditioningC always blasting. That’s why our fashion team recommends adding a cardigan to your large school tote bag like this olive green hued piece from COS. Throw it on over your tank top and jorts outfit when you’re having a busy day, or pair it with trousers and a blouse when you’re feeling up to dressing up. Also, wearing a breezy dress makes getting ready with minimal effort easy when you’re in a rush; it would pair seamlessly with a cardigan as well.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson wears brown and orange printed midi dress, grey orange red beige knitted long cardigan, black bag and boots, outside Sacai, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Soft Trousers

A pair of trousers that fit you well and feel comfortable to wear throughout the day is another essential we highly recommend. Some classes depending on your major will require dressing in a more professional manner for presentations to prepare students for the “real world” expectations of professionalism. If you’re in a class like this or just need a new pair of trousers, these Madewell pants are an excellent choice. They’re perfect for creating outfits that meet those requirements, or for adding a bit of contrast to casual ensembles.