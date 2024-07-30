Getty Images

Target is taking its car seat trade-in program that was launched back in 2016 and applying it to denim. Starting on August 10, the brand’s first Denim Take Back Event will allow customers to bring in any denim ranging from an array of brands in exchange for a Target Circle 20 percent off discount code–this is a sustainable and hands-on approach to recycling. The discount can used for new pairs of denim from Target brands such as Levi’s which is stocked at the retailer, Wild Fable, Universal Thread, Goodfellow & Co., and Cat & Jack, which are all Target labels.

The special event arrives just in time for the back-to-school season with growing children and tweens heading to their next year of education. The fall denim collection from the brand ranges from bottoms like loose cargos and baggy, and wide-leg jeans which are trending in those age ranges. As Target’s Senior Vice President Gena Fox stated, this program will “make it even more affordable for our guests to refresh their denim wardrobes, while also doing our part to reduce waste and keep used denim out of landfills.”

“Our new Denim Take Back Event is an easy way for families to give their used denim a new life,” added Fox in a statement.

Customers and Target conoisseurs alike can bring five pairs of any condition denim to a Target location to drop off in a marked in-store box and Target’s partners will be recycling the materials to make new items going toward packaging, applianced, and insulation for housing.

On a larger scale, this announcement comes as an effort to reduce waste and increase sustainable practices that their consumer base is interested in participating in. The car seat trade-in program was able to recycle 2.6 million car seats and 39.7 million pounds of materials since its launch, according to WWD. So, we can only imagine what positive outcome will stem from this Denim Take Back Event.

You must be a Target Circle member to receive this discount code.