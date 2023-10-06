The Fall Beauty Trends That 5 ESSENCE Editors Are Looking Forward To

courtesy of Getty Images

A new season doesn’t just entail a change in weather. For many, it’s also a time to try out a new beauty look– even if just for a few months. With the weather changing from sweltering heat to cool, crisper temps for fall, perhaps you’re considering more heat styles or hues that match the turning leaves.

Maybe you want to let the wind blow through your new bob with a fresh silk press, or you’re keeping your skin natural and hydrated, but playing up your lips and eyes. For seasonal sadness? Let autumn-inspired nail art brighten your mood while you type away at work or hold your pumpkin spice latte.

Below, to help you find your fall beauty inspiration, 5 ESSENCE editors share the beauty trends they’re looking forward to embracing this season.

Bold makeup looks

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

“For fall, I’m challenging myself to wear less makeup on my skin. I want to make sure it’s super hydrated and moisturized as I tend to get dryer in the cooler months. Aside from that, I want to get into colorful liners and graphic liner looks. I also love brown glosses and burgundy lipsticks around this time, too.”

Chic bobs

Dominique Fluker, Contributing Lifestyle Editor

“Bobs! I think it’s such a chic and effortless look and commands respect across the board.”

Burgundy hair dye

Shelby Stewart, Associate Editor

“As a pixie cut girl, I love dyeing my hair burgundy and red this time of year.”

Silk presses

Devine Blacksher, Senior Fashion Editor

“The only trend I’m immediately obsessing over is the silk press because I got my hair cut recently.”

Nail art

Malaika Jabali, Senior News & Politics Editor

“When the weather gets cooler and gloomier, I feel like nail art brightens my mood. I’m looking forward to the browns and rusts and oranges. Rich, deep auburn and brown tones pair so well with the fall.”