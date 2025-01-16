How Hollywood Is Navigating Wildfires And Delays

(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As California faces one of its deadliest wildfire seasons on record, the glittering award season finds itself in disarray. With at least 25 lives lost, hundreds unaccounted for, and thousands of homes destroyed, Los Angeles—the heart of the entertainment industry—is grappling with chaos. A shortage of firefighters has left crews stretched impossibly thin, while smoke-choked air and mandatory evacuations have halted life as usual. Amid this devastation, the city’s annual celebration of cinematic and musical achievement feels simultaneously distant and urgent, with events delayed and reimagined to reflect the moment’s gravity.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 14: The death toll has risen to 25, according to the Los Angeles medical examiners in Los Angeles, California, United States on January 14, 2025. The latest victim, the 25th, died in the Eaton Fire, which has already claimed 17 lives. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Critics Choice Awards: A Milestone Deferred

Initially set to mark its 30th anniversary on January 12, the Critics Choice Awards faced its first delay to January 26 due to the fires—only to be postponed yet again. Now rescheduled for February, with the exact date still to be announced, the ceremony is expected to honor more than just the year’s cinematic triumphs. Organizers have hinted at plans to contribute to relief efforts in what promises to be a bittersweet celebration.

Grammy Awards Proceed With Purpose

Despite the uncertainty swirling around many major events, the Grammy Awards telecast is moving forward as planned on February 2. In a joint statement, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and MusiCares Chair Tammy Hurt discussed the healing power of music and its ability to unite in times of crisis. “This year’s show is not only a celebration of creativity but also a tribute to the strength of the community as it rebuilds,” they said.

The Oscars: Tradition Meets Urgency

The Academy Awards, still scheduled for March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, have made key adjustments to accommodate the ongoing crisis. Nominations voting was extended to January 17, and the announcement was delayed until January 23. Host Conan O’Brien is expected to lend his trademark wit to an evening designed to draw attention to wildfire relief. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be directed toward supporting first responders and affected communities.

SAG Awards and Industry-Wide Adjustments

The Screen Actors Guild Awards adapted to the moment by canceling its traditional live nominations announcement on January 8, instead opting for a press release. The ceremony remains on track for February 23, with Kristen Bell hosting. Elsewhere, delays have affected the Producers Guild Awards, GALECA Dorian Film Awards, and AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, creating a ripple effect throughout the already packed award season.

A City on Pause

The wildfires’ impact stretches far beyond awards season. Productions across Los Angeles have halted as cast and crew members prioritize safety. High-profile premieres have been canceled, and the city’s once-bustling red carpets are now on pause.

This is not the first time Los Angeles has weathered such a crisis; echoes of the 2018 Thomas Fire still linger in the city’s memory. Yet this year’s fires feel different—more widespread, more urgent. As award season adapts to the shifting reality, the industry is stepping up. Celebrities are donating to relief funds, production companies are offering aid, and events are shifting focus to raise awareness and money for recovery efforts. To donate to relief efforts, please visit here.

For now, the shimmer of award season has dimmed, but its spirit remains intact. Hollywood’s ability to adapt and rally in the face of adversity is, perhaps, its most salient story this year.

This story is ongoing, and new details will be shared as they are confirmed.