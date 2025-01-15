The Fashion Brands Donating To The California Wildfire Victims

Getty Images

As of today, firefighters reported significant gains against two large wildfires burning around Los Angeles while also extinguishing smaller flames. According to AP, winds have been picking up again and are expected to remain this way on Wednesday. Key areas in Southern California are reportedly still on alert for new outbreaks and flareups. 25 individuals have lost their lives due to the devastating wildfires, thousands of homes have also been left destroyed.

With these updates its normal to yearn for a sense respite. Los Angeles County has been ravaged, and key neighborhoods will be working towards rebuilding over the span of months and perhaps the next few years.

Fashion brands based in Los Angeles and other cities have been responding to the wildfires throughout this week, and also over the weekend. While some are offering monetary donations to nonprofit organizations, some have pledged proceeds directly from their sales. Additional brands have also noted that their stores will serve as pickup locations for new items being given away.

Below take a look at what the nation’s fashion brands are doing to give back to victims of the California wildfires. From J. Crew to Rent The Runway, brands are doing what they can to assist during these unprecedented moments we’re all living through.

Yitty

Lizzo’s Yitty has previously announced that it has been actively working with local organizations and individuals by donating new underwear, bras, and other essential clothing to those in need. “We’re committed to standing with our community–not just in this moment, but for as long as it takes to rebuild and recover. Sending love, strength, and healing to LA,” an Instagram post from the brand reads.

Yitty also mentioned organizations as resources, Altadena Girls, Walk Good LA, The Dream Center, and The Plus Bus Boutique.

Rent The Runway

Rent The Runway is reportedly offering 10,000 promotional codes for two free months of RTR for those affected by the wildfires.

Beyond Yoga

To support the Los Angeles victims affected by the wildfires, Beyond Yoga expressed that is currently working to compile essential items. “We’ve developed a response plan to address immediate and long-term needs as we navigate this unimaginable loss, and build back together,” the brand shared via Instagram.

J. Crew

As a response to the wildfires J. Crew shared that for those affected their Beverly Connection J. Crew Factory store would be giving away free new clothing for adults and children, in addition to N95 masks on January 15 and 16 from 12 to 5 p.m. J. Crew also announced that it donated to multiple organizations including Pasadena Humane and the California Community Foundation.

Paige

Paige is offering 50% off any new product and two free pairs of jeans and two tops to those impacted by the wildfires. ID or proof of residency is required to receive the discount on select styles. “Discount is valid starting today at all SoCal locations. Donation support is available starting Monday at 2pm at the following locations: The Grove, Santa Monica, and Manhattan Beach. For questions, please reach out to [email protected],” the brand wrote on Instagram.

LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy previously started a fundraiser created to support the Los Angeles Fire Department on Instagram that raised $105,425. Today, the brand announced on Instagram that beginning at 10 a.m. PT at its Melrose location at 8473 Melrose Place it would be giving away gift bags filled with sweatshirts, socks, fragrances, body mists, and more while supplies last.

Figs

Figs is reportedly donating PPE and essential supplies to hospitals and providing meals and childcare support to healthcare professionals and their families. Additionally, the brand has also launched a limited-edition T-shirt and under scrub currently available in women’s and men’s sizing. All proceeds will go directly to Project HOPE to support frontline healthcare workers who are diligently working to assist the Los Angeles community.

“We’ve been speaking to so many of you, hearing how the fires have brought unimaginable challenges — at work and at home. The number of patients keeps growing, the hours in your day keep shrinking, and somehow, you keep going. You’re not just showing up — you’re stepping up. Caring for others while navigating so much uncertainty yourself is something we can’t even put into words. Email us at [email protected], and we’ll do everything we can to support as many of you as possible,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

Jeffrey Campbell

On Instagram, Jeffrey Campbell shared that they’ve made donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Fire Foundation. Additionally, 30% of all sales on Jeffreycampbellshoes.com between January 9 and January 30, 2025 will support those impacted by the wildfires.

Simon Miller & Reformation

Simon Miller and Reformation took to Instagram to announce that they will be partnering with one another and other Los Angeles brands on a donation drive beginning on January 21. Head here for more information.

Calpak

Calpak previously announced that it is currently working with different brand and organizations to distribute its bags. They’ve shared that if you know of any organizations who are in need of luggage, duffels, backpacks, and baby bags to send a DM via Instagram.

Clare V.

Los Angeles-based brand Clare V. recently launched their Los Angeles Je T’aime collection. All proceeds from the collection will be donated to The American Red Cross. “Our hearts are with our hometown of Los Angeles and our community during this devastating time,” the brand shared on Instagram.

Alice & Olivia

Alice & Olivia took to Instagram to announce that their Los Angeles Melrose store will turn into a pop-up store with free clothing and accessories for individuals impacted by the wildfires. Beginning on January 16 and through January 26, the store located at 8501 Melrose Avenue will operate as a pop-up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “As a company and brand we always believe in the ability of clothes to transform and uplift and we hope this effort will help women to rebuild and restart during these turbulent times,” Stacey Bendent, the brand’s founder shared on Instagram.

Cotton On

Starting from January 13 through 26 all proceeds from Cotton On’s in-store and online sales will be directly donated to the nonprofit organization Project HOPE.

Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands, the parent company of UGG, Koolaburra, Teva, and Ahnu is donating $1 million to support wildfire relief. The company announced the donation is shared between Direct Relief and The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region.

Entire Studios

Earlier this week on Sunday, Entire Studios shared that it donated 100% of sales from January 12 to the Los Angeles Fire Department and Wildfire Relief Fund “to support the ongoing efforts to help those affected,” the brand noted on Instagram.