Keyshia Cole Loses Her Home In Los Angeles Wildfires

Singer Keyshia Cole’s hairstylist, Jonathan Wright, shared that she is among many people devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“@keyshiacole Prayers to Freen and her Kids and family I ask everyone to send them a Prayer up lift her spirits She was also affected by the Fire,” Wright wrote. The hairstylist’s caption was written under a video showing the remains of Cole’s home post fire on Instagram. Wright continued, “Like literally a week ago we in Miami to come home to this is crazy like mind Blowing 🙏🙏🙏 Freenn wasn’t gone say nothing I feel like she should cause this s*** is crazy how this happened to everyone 🙏”

The singer has been posting on her Instagram stories but hasn’t officially shared the news of her home burning down with the public yet.

The news is unfortunate, considering Cole is a mother of two. The “Heaven Sent” singer has two sons–Daniel Gibson Jr., with NBA player Daniel Gibson, and Tobias Khale, who she had with former partner Niko Khale.

Keyshia has had her fair share of losses over the years. Her mother Frankie Lons died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on her 61st birthday in 2021. That same year her dog Lola also passed away.

The fires have destroyed over 12,000 homes, businesses, and other buildings so far, and 24 people have been confirmed dead. Additionally, over 92,000 citizens have been evacuated.

Cole is one of many celebrities who was impacted by the wildfires. Singer Jhené Aiko and her two children also lost their family home. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, also shared that she lost her home because of the natural disaster.

“It was my favorite place, my sanctuary, my sacred Happy Place. Now it is gone!!” Knowles shared on Instagram.

We are sending love to Cole, her family, and everyone impacted by the fires.