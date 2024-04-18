Keyshia Cole Addresses People Criticizing Her Relationship With Rapper Hunxho

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

We previously shared that Keyshia Cole might have a new romantic partner, and the singer has confirmed this on social media. On Monday, April 15, she tagged her new beau, rapper Hunxho, on X in a tweet that simply said, “Mine.”

Since that confirmation, Cole has been standing on business about her man and addressing criticism she’s getting from some followers online. People have said some things about the age gap, considering Cole is 42 and Hunxho is 24. They’ve also been saying the singer has poor taste in men, and unresolved trauma is driving it.

An X user felt the need to rain on Cole’s parade after she swooned over the kisses received from Hunxho. They wrote, “Your kids right behind him, heal and go get boobie back,” referring to Cole’s ex-husband, Daniel Gibson.

“Girl f–k u, my kid is 14,” the singer responded. “I wish I would go backwards. Y’all crazy asf,” she wrote.

Another fan asked Cole whether she had daddy issues and implied she was moving too fast. Cole had a response for that X user, too.

“The way you all try to protect me is really a blessing. Y’all just do it wrong asf,” she said, adding, “my adopted father raised me well. Go rewatch the reality show,” she replied.

The show Cole is referring to is her former BET series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, which aired for three seasons. She also had a documentary titled Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story.

The news about the new couple dating broke when Cole was recently seen holding hands with the rapper outside of a club in Atlanta. Before dating him, she had a short situation (the nature of it unclear) with former NFL player and rapper Antonio Brown and was also briefly dating a guy named Zay. Before those quick dalliances, she was with Niko Khale, the father of her youngest child, Tobias. As previously mentioned, the singer was also married to Gibson, the father of her first child, DJ.