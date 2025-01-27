Married To Medicine Season 11, Episode 9: Reproductive Rights And Relay Races

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

This week kicks off with Dr. Simone and Dr. Contessa diving back into work, Sweet Tea refreshing her space (Quad’s former home) by tossing out some dated furniture with the help of Dr. Mimi, and Toya and Dr. Eugene spending quality time with their kids after school.

Meanwhile, Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Jackie catch up, and Jackie drops a bombshell—she’s been invited to the White House for a reproductive rights conference. Jackie shares that she extended the invite to Dr. Simone, much to Heavenly’s annoyance, as she argues that she’s been the better friend to Jackie and even “saved the Med Gala.” But in classic Dr. Jackie fashion, there’s a twist: she pulls out a second invite for Heavenly. With the trio back together, it’s shaping up to be an event to remember.

Elsewhere, Phaedra meets up with her speed-dating match, Cheick, from Sweet Tea’s event last week. Their interaction is awkward, largely due to their age difference, but Phaedra’s undeniable charm keeps things entertaining and lighthearted.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jackie swings by to pick up Dr. Simone for their trip to D.C. The following day, the trio—Jackie, Simone, and Heavenly—get glammed up to attend the White House event, all unintentionally coordinating in shades of blue. Before heading out, Jackie lays down some strict ground rules for Heavenly, including a no-profanity policy. While Heavenly insists in her confessional that she knows how to behave in any setting, production cheekily rolls footage of her more chaotic moments, proving otherwise.

At the White House, the ladies join an important discussion on reproductive rights led by Chrissy Teigen and Vice President Kamala Harris. With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the topic feels especially urgent. In a heartwarming moment, the trio also gets some one-on-one time with VP Harris, culminating in smiles, photos, and a memorable day they won’t soon forget.

Back in Atlanta, the ladies are gearing up for the much-anticipated Key West couples trip. Everyone is packing their bags, with Scott and Contessa preparing for the journey while strategizing on how to maintain the peace. Scott suggests Contessa steer clear of Heavenly to avoid any drama.

Of course, Heavenly has already ensured there’ll be drama by inviting Apollo, Phaedra’s ex-husband, to the trip. Her reasoning? To give the group a lesson in what to do—and what not to do—when it comes to staying married. Classic Heavenly chaos. While Phaedra manages to keep her composure, it’s a textbook moment of pot-stirring on Heavenly’s part.

Meanwhile, Sweet Tea and Greg are packing for the getaway, with Greg expressing some unease about the trip. His concerns stem from Quad and her new boyfriend, King, also being on the guest list—a setup practically engineered for awkward moments. Over on Quad’s side, she’s prepping King for what might unfold, knowing the group dynamics are bound to get messy. All signs point to Key West being a mix of sun-soaked relaxation and brewing tension.

Upon arrival in Key West, the group exchanges polite greetings, but the underlying tension is palpable. Simone and Cecil, in particular, are on edge about Quad and Dr. G coexisting, as neither has anything remotely nice to say about the other. Still, the trip starts with some surprising moments of levity. Sweet Tea and Heavenly share a warm hug, signaling potential progress, while Contessa playfully tackles Heavenly to the ground. Though she chalks it up to “slipping on a banana peel,” the move seems just as intentional as it is hilarious.

As hosts of the trip, Simone and Cecil have planned a packed itinerary, starting with a kayaking relay race. Simone announces the trip’s theme as “Teamwork Makes The Dream Work,” dividing the group into teams: Team Shark, Team Snapper, Team Starfish, and Team Goldfish. Cecil explains that the team assignments are intentional, pairing people who’ve had past issues in hopes of fostering reconciliation through teamwork.

Team Starfish includes Toya, Eugene, Quad, and King, while Team Shark features Heavenly, Damon, Contessa, and Scott. Team Snapper pairs Jackie, Curtis, Sweet Tea, Gregory, and Phaedra, while Simone, Cecil, Dr. Mimi and Steve round out Team Goldfish.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE — Season:11 — Pictured: Phaedra Parks — (Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

Before diving into activities, the group gathers for brunch, where simmering tensions resurface. The ladies revisit Phaedra’s controversial comment about calling them “those types of b****es” during the Med Gala planning. Simone prods for reconciliation or at least an explanation, but Phaedra doesn’t backpedal. In her confessional, she declares, “Most of the things I say are pretty iconic.”

As the group prepares for the kayaking race, Simone emphasizes her hopes that the trip will strengthen bonds and improve dynamics. Toya, however, proposes a different approach: locking Heavenly, Tea, and Contessa in a room together to hash things out. Keeping the mood light, Contessa quips in her confessional, “If the three of us went into a room, only two people would walk out—and Tea and I would go out for drinks after.” The playful jab sets a humorous tone for what’s sure to be a chaotic day of competition and drama.

As the group gets briefed on the relay race, the stage is set for some entertaining chaos. Simone and Cecil, ever the strategists, cleverly paired themselves with an ex-NFL player Stevv to secure an edge. Meanwhile, Curtis and Sweet Tea have opted out of the event—for height and swimming-related reasons, respectively.

Contessa jokes about Simone’s decision-making, admitting she’s unsure if Simone is “a genius or a mad devil” for pairing her with Heavenly. Damon, on the other hand, reveals a deep-seated fear of large bodies of water from watching JAWS. With alliances and fears at play, my bet is on Team Goldfish or Team Starfish taking the win.

While the trip is off to a relatively smooth start, the teaser for next week hints that things are about to unravel. As the group dives into more emotionally charged activities centered around relationships and marriage, tensions bubble to the surface. Phaedra appears to bow out early, Sweet Tea and Heavenly seem to backslide into more conflict, and the brewing drama between Gregory and King—something Quad alluded to in our recent chat (more on that here)—finally comes to light. It’s safe to say Key West will be equal parts retreat and reckoning.

Watch Married to Medicine on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.