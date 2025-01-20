Married To Medicine Season 11, Episode 8: Age-Gap Dating And Birkin Baby Showers

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

This week’s episode opens with Sweet Tea and Dr. G taking a walk, Dr. Contessa back at work, and Phaedra out shopping with her sons. Meanwhile, Toya and Eugene are discussing post-Med Gala plans, and Toya’s suggestion? A baby shower—not for her or any of her friends, but for her new Hermes Birkin bag, Stormy. Her son’s remark about Toya making her Birkin her “whole personality” feels oddly fitting.

At Dr. Jackie’s house, she, Dr. Heavenly, and Quad catch up on the Med Gala aftermath and the funds they raised—$54,993.30. But there’s a snag: the ladies had promised $100,000, leaving a nearly $45,000 gap. Enter Quad, playing forensic accountant, tasked with tracking down every penny. Unfortunately, one donor, who pledged $4,000 for a date with Phaedra, has retracted, to which Quad said, “it’s not giving what it used to.”

Then Dr. Simone joins the conversation, and both she and Heavenly criticize Jackie for choosing Phaedra as co-chair. They even role-play asking Phaedra for the remaining funds, which raises the question—why not just call Phaedra directly to settle the debt?

At dinner, Sweet Tea, Dr. G, Dr. Simone, Cecil, Dr. Contessa, Dr. Scott, and newcomer Dr. Mimi and her husband Steve gather together. Contessa gives Mimi and Steve props as the MVPs of the Med Gala, crediting them for purchasing a $5,000 glass bowl made by Quad, while Dr. G welcomes Mimi to the group, noting her expertise could be an asset given the dynamic of the ladies.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE — Pictured: Dr. Simone Whitmore — (Photo by: Chris Reel/Bravo)

Sweet Tea shares that she recently hosted a class aimed at normalizing age-gap dating, specifically for younger women interested in older men. We also get a glimpse of Dr. Mimi and Steve’s relationship as they approach their 10-year anniversary. Simone reflects on her 28-year marriage to Cecil, crediting their tight-knit friendship circle for their success, before announcing this season’s couples trip to Key West, Florida. The invitation is extended to everyone, but the mood shifts when Simone reveals that she asked Heavenly to assist in coordinating the trip, leaving Sweet Tea and Contessa visibly unsettled.

Simone doesn’t hold back, calling Sweet Tea out for still holding onto past grievances, pointing out that it’s time to move forward. It’s a sentiment echoed by Toya earlier in the season, and it’s clear Sweet Tea’s struggle with letting go is becoming a recurring theme—one that’s starting to affect her place in the group.

Sweet Tea is back at it, hosting her age-gap speed dating event with Dr. Mimi, Contessa, and Toya there for moral support. Phaedra, always ready for a good time, jumps in as an active participant, eager to meet younger men, insisting that they “act their wage.”

Before the event kicks off, Sweet Tea addresses the group of singles, sharing her own 23-year age gap with her husband Greg and making it clear that their relationship isn’t a sugar daddy/sugar baby situation. Toya, however, doesn’t hold back, quipping, “Girl bye. Ain’t nobody trying to be with no old man unless you are looking to be financially saved. There’s nothing else he can bring you.”

Despite the playful banter, the speed dating event moves along smoothly, and Phaedra is clearly having a blast. She seems right at home in the setting, enjoying herself while meeting potential matches. Dr. Simone eventually shows up, and as expected, Dr. Heavenly is close behind, ensuring that the drama continues to unfold. Sweet Tea, visibly frustrated, feels the tension rise when Simone tries to explain her presence, mentioning that she brought a relationship expert because this is a relationship event. This moment might be one of the few times I find myself siding with Sweet Tea, especially considering that neither she nor Contessa were invited to Heavenly’s son’s graduation party. It’s hard not to question how Heavenly has the right to crash other people’s events.

Sweet Tea reluctantly indulges Heavenly’s presence and sits down with her for a one-on-one conversation off to the side. But the conversation quickly falls flat as Heavenly feels Sweet Tea’s attitude and tone are far from conducive to resolving anything. As expected, the two don’t make much progress, and they’re back to square one. Even Dr. Mimi, with her expertise, is unable to make a dent in their stalemate.

Once again, Sweet Tea refuses to accept Heavenly’s apology, and Dr. Mimi urges Heavenly to work on her patience. Simone, ever the realist, humorously shares in her confessional that “telling Heavenly to work on her patience is like telling a dog to never bark again. It’s inevitable.” It’s hard to imagine Heavenly will take Mimi’s advice to heart, but time will tell.

As the event winds down, the speed dating reaches its conclusion, and Phaedra finds her match in Cheick, a French-African basketball player who certainly meets her criteria for “acting his wage.” While she remains skeptical of love at first sight, she believes in making a meaningful connection—and it doesn’t hurt that Cheick can easily pick her up.

Back at Toya’s house, the scene unfolds with her son catering her “baby shower” for her beloved Birkin bag, Stormy. The ladies are all under the impression that Toya is pregnant, which leads to confusion as they try to figure out the true purpose of the event. Heavenly and Quad are en route, riding in Quad’s new Rolls Royce, and true to form, Heavenly makes a playful comment about how Quad managed to get such an expensive car.

Once the majority of the ladies gather at Toya’s home, they attempt to piece together the purpose of the shower using the process of elimination. But before the big reveal, it’s refreshing to see Heavenly and Sweet Tea offer one another a seemingly cordial greeting—signifying perhaps a bit of thawing between the two. We also get some backstory here: after the speed dating event, Dr. Simone once again invited Heavenly to an afterparty, and it seems the two had a good time, suggesting a softening of their tense dynamic.

Dr. Jackie is noticeably absent, caught up with work and a patient, but the atmosphere doesn’t miss a beat as Toya decides it’s time to make her big announcement. As guesses fly around the room—parrots, pythons, adopted children, and even beef brisket—the ladies are left trying to figure out what Toya could possibly be revealing. And, of course, the big reveal comes when Toya unveils her Hermes Birkin bag, placing it in a glass case for everyone to admire. It’s clear this is her “baby,” and it certainly steals the spotlight at the event.

While Toya beams with excitement over her Birkin, the ladies are noticeably less enthused. “Girl, get the f**k outta here with this purse,” Contessa bluntly remarks. Adding to the humor, Toya’s son Ashton chimes in with, “It’s ugly too.”

The scene perfectly captures the absurdity of Toya throwing a party for her first Birkin—made even funnier by the group’s collective indifference. Simone casually points out that she already owns two, while Quad and Contessa also have their own Birkins. “I understand how difficult it is to get a Birkin,” Simone says in her confessional, “but it’s a private joy. Only Toya would be having a party like this.”

Though the party may feel over-the-top, it’s clear that Toya is making an effort to bring everyone together on a playful note before the group’s upcoming Key West trip. Hopefully, this sets the stage for a much smoother vacation than their infamous dude ranch debacle.

Next week promises a mix of business and pleasure, as the ladies visit the White House to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and gear up for the highly anticipated couples trip.

Watch Married to Medicine on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.